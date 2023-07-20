EXEED unveils impressive line-up of premium SUV models in the UAE

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM

EXEED Motors - a renowned premium car brand known for its sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and reliable performance - unveiled an impressive line-up of three SUV models: VX, LX, and TXL.

With the launch of these three car models in the UAE, EXEED Motors will consolidate its position in the market as a leading provider of affordable premium cars. With meticulous attention to detail and precision, the recently unveiled EXEED car models feature a multitude of cutting-edge technologies that seamlessly integrate power, technical sophistication, innovation, and connectivity.

'VX' is a premium full-size SUV model that combines spaciousness and sleek design to provide the best in comfort and versatility, surpassing benchmarks in contemporary driving. A stylish and intelligent mid-size crossover SUV, the 'LX' strikes the perfect balance between performance and finesse, delivering a thrilling driving experience with its sophisticated features and sleek and dynamic appearance. In addition to its outstanding appearance and safety features, the dynamic SUV 'TXL' stands out from the crowd. The TXL offers an exciting driving experience without compromising style or functionality with innovative technology and superior safety measures.

To mark this significant milestone, EXEED is hosting an exciting mall activation. The first pop-up is at Al Ghurair Mall, Dubai, until July 29. A team of specialists from EXEED will be available at the mall to answer questions about the unique features of the displayed cars.

Vincent Song, the brand manager for EXEED UAE, said: “We are delighted to present this impressive line-up of car models that offer the right balance of sophistication, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. In the luxury car industry, our company's core values and commitment to providing customers with an exceptional driving experience are reflected in the VX, LX, and TXL models. Our goal is to bring innovations to the market by exploring the boundaries of automotive design and manufacturing."

The newly unveiled models reflect EXEED Motors’ unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled quality and exceptional driving experiences to discerning customers who value appearance and substance. In addition, the company offers outstanding after-sales services for up to 200,000 kilometres. As part of its commitment to building strong customer relationships, the company offers exciting offers and ensures a smooth driving experience. With improved after-sales service and streamlined in-store processes, EXEED strives to offer the best user experience possible.

With its premium driving experiences that surpass expectations, EXEED Motors intends to revolutionise the automotive industry. The brand constantly redefines what it means to drive a luxury vehicle because of its steadfast commitment to quality, state-of-the-art technologies, and affordable pricing.