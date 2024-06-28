E-Paper

EWBS: Pioneering business expansion in the Emirates

EWBS prides itself on delivering creative and effective solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by each business

From left: Zafar Abbas, director, Jafar Abbas, CEO, and Shajar Abbas, director.
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 1:44 PM

EWBS Excellence Business Services has been on a remarkable journey since its inception. With years of experience providing seamless business expansion solutions in the Emirates, the company has established itself as the premier partner for ambitious business owners and entrepreneurs. Its unwavering commitment to excellence has guided numerous clients to success in both the freezone and mainland sectors.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, innovation is crucial. EWBS prides itself on delivering creative and effective solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by each business. The company constantly evolves its offerings to meet the changing needs of its clients, providing them with a competitive edge in the market.


Understanding and meeting customer needs is at the core of EWBS’s philosophy. The company prioritises a customer-centric approach, ensuring that clients receive personalised and attentive service. Dedicated account managers work closely with each client, providing tailored support and guidance. EWBS implements exceptional customer service practices, including regular feedback sessions and proactive communication, to ensure clients' expectations are not just met but exceeded.

The team at EWBS comprises highly qualified professionals with extensive experience in various industries. These experts bring a wealth of knowledge and insights, which they share through blogs, articles, and seminars. This thought leadership positions EWBS as trusted advisors in the field of business expansion. Whether navigating complex regulatory landscapes or devising strategic growth plans, the team’s expertise is instrumental in driving clients’ success.


EWBS is also committed to sustainable business practices, believing in creating value not just for clients but also for the community and environment. By integrating sustainability into its core operations, EWBS helps clients achieve their business goals responsibly and ethically.

For more information, visit https://ewbsbusiness.ae/services.



