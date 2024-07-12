EWBS leadership recognised at Golden Excellence Awards

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:26 AM

Jafar Abbas, the visionary CEO of EWBS, was recently honoured with the prestigious Golden Excellence Award in recognition of his pioneering efforts in business expansion within the Emirates. The distinguished award was presented to Jafar by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during a grand ceremony held at the luxurious Taj Exotica Resort in Dubai on June 29. Additionally, Tarun Arora, the overseas strategy director, also received the award, underscoring the collaborative efforts and strategic vision that have driven the company’s success.

The event was further graced by the presence of Shajar Abbas and Zafar Abbas, both directors of EWBS. The ceremony brought together eminent personalities, industry leaders, and dignitaries who celebrated the achievements of various awardees. The event also emphasised the importance of recognising excellence and its role in enhancing the human experience.

The Golden Excellence Awards, organised by the Diya Foundation in cooperation with Vertex Events, celebrated its seventh edition under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahyan. The event underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering human potential and recognising outstanding achievements across various sectors. In his acceptance speech, Jafar Abbas expressed gratitude for the accolade, highlighting the support and visionary leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our team at EWBS and the dynamic business environment cultivated by our leaders. It is an honour to contribute to the UAE’s growth and excellence on the global stage,” Abbas remarked.

The UAE, under the wise guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has emerged as a beacon of excellence and innovation, both regionally and globally. The country’s dedication to nurturing talent and promoting achievements in diverse fields is exemplified by occasions such as the Golden Excellence Awards.

The Golden Excellence Awards continue to inspire and motivate individuals and organisations to strive for greatness, contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub of excellence and achievement.