EURO 2024: Locations, Dates and Tickets of the Group Stage

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 1:07 PM

The tournament will be for a month, from June 14 to July 14. The European football king for the next four years will be decided on the German football fields.

Sports events are nothing new to Germany. The country hosted the EURO in 1988, and the World Cup was held in 1974 and 2006. This year, EURO 2024 is being held in 10 German stadiums in Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Leipzig.

This article tells you where EURO 2024 will happen, when it will happen, and where it will be played. You can keep track of all the teams and matches for EURO 2024 with our table. But, for the true football fan, nothing beats experiencing the game live.

Start planning your EURO trip today — review the match schedule, pinpoint your team's games, and secure your tickets. Remember, the journey to your football dream might just be a flight away!

The table of EURO 2024

You can find the dates of the matches and groups for each qualified team on the official website UEFA. There is also info about the city and the stadium where the game will be played.

EURO 2024 host stadiums

Allianz Arena

During the EURO 2024, Allianz Arena will host three matches in the group stage. It is one of the most modern stadiums in Germany. Bayern Munich has called it home since 2005.

Olympic Stadium

The Olympic Stadium was built for the 1936 Summer Olympics, and now Hertha BSC plays there. It is the biggest stadium for EURO 2024. There will be four games in the group stage and a final.

Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park will host three matches in the group stage and 1 quarterfinal game. The stadium is also known as the Westfalenstadion, and that's where Borussia Dortmund plays.

Red Bull Arena

It is home to the RB Leipzig football club and can be used for concerts, rugby matches, and other sports events. During the EURO 2024, Red Bull Arena will host 4 matches of the group stage and 1 quarterfinal game.

Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park will host 4 matches of the group stage during this European Championship. The stadium, which is the home of Eintracht Frankfurt, was designed by the same architectural firm that created the Wembley Stadium in London.

Mercedes-Benz Arena

It is the home stadium of VfB Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz Arena will host four matches in the group stage. During EURO 2024, it will host matches, including four group-stage games and a quarterfinal.

Volksparkstadion

There will be four games in the group stage and one game in the quarterfinals. The Volksparkstadion held the 1974 World Cup. At that time, the semi-final took place here, in which Germany played against Poland. In 1983, the Hamburg team beat the Italian “Juventus” in the Champions League final.

RheinEnergieStadion

It is a new and modern stadium, named after the German energy company RheinEnergie, which sponsors it. RheinEnergieStadion will host four matches of the group stage and one Quarterfinal game, during the EURO 2024.

Veltins-Arena

It is the home of the multiple German champions, Schalke 04. However, it is not only football matches that take place here, but also concerts, festivals, and fairs. Veltins-Arena hosted three matches of the group stage and one quarterfinal game.

Merkur Spiel-Arena

It is the only German stadium that applied for EURO 2024 that did not host matches during the 2006 World Cup. Merkur Spiel-Arena hosted 3 matches of the group stage and 1 Quarterfinal game.

Prices for EURO 2024 tickets for matches vary widely to fit different seating preferences and match stages. Starting at 30 euros for group stage matches, prices go up for knockout rounds, and there are premium options for bigger matches, including the finals. You can find the most up-to-date ticket prices and payment methods on the official website of UEFA EURO 2024.

EURO 2024 is more than just a football tournament; it is a celebration of sport hosted in some of Europe’s most famous stadiums. It offers fans worldwide an opportunity to witness the pinnacle of European football in a festive and competitive atmosphere. Don't miss out on this chance to make history in football.