Etihad Credit Bureau simplifies company credit report purchase through Al Ansari Exchange

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, and Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau, signing an agreement to simplify access to company credit reports. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 5:26 PM

Etihad Credit Bureau, the data technology federal entity that simplifies information to reveal powerful insights, has announced a collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC.

This collaboration is designed to make it easier for UAE companies to access their Credit Reports. Businesses can apply through the Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then visit any of the 250+ conveniently located Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE to verify identity and receive their credit reports via email. This streamlined process will make Etihad Credit Bureau products available to all UAE registered companies without the need to travel to the Abu Dhabi or Dubai branches of Etihad Credit Bureau.

A collaboration agreement was signed by Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, director-general of Etihad Credit Bureau, and Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, during a ceremony attended by key executives from both organisations. Commenting on this occasion, Marwan Ahmad Lutfi said: "As demand for companies needing access to credit surge, we have simplified the process of purchasing a company credit report for all businesses across the UAE. Now companies can apply for a company credit report online at Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then simply visit any Al Ansari Exchange branch to pay and obtain the credit report. This further solidifies our position to continue providing seamless and frictionless digital services to all customers.” Rashed A. Al Ansari said: “Recognising the vital role of credit reports, we are delighted to collaborate with the Etihad Credit Bureau to enhance accessibility for UAE companies through our extensive network of branches. This partnership is poised to deliver substantial benefits to businesses, fostering a more informed and efficient commercial landscape. In alignment with our vision and our shared objective of enhancing the customer experience, this strategic alliance provides unparalleled convenience, satisfaction, and value to businesses operating in the UAE.”

Etihad Credit Bureau provides comprehensive credit reports and credit scores products for both individuals and companies. The credit report includes detailed credit information, while the credit score is a three-digit number that predicts the likelihood of an individual or company to miss payments in the next 12 months. The credit score ranges from a minimum of 300 to a maximum of 900 points.