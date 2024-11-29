Este Medical Group launches state-of-the-art clinic in Dubai, revolutionising hair restoration with robotic DHI transplants

Este Medical Group, a leading provider of advanced hair restoration treatments, is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art clinic in Dubai. The clinic introduces cutting-edge technology with the Robotic Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique, offering a revolutionary solution to individuals seeking hair restoration treatments in the UAE.









Esteemed for its expertise and commitment to providing the highest standard of care, Este Medical Group’s Dubai clinic is poised to transform the landscape of hair restoration. The Robotic DHI technique, a sophisticated and minimally invasive procedure, uses robotic technology to precisely harvest and implant hair follicles, ensuring natural-looking, permanent results with minimal discomfort and recovery time. This method offers patients enhanced precision compared to traditional methods, reducing the risk of damage to hair follicles and increasing the overall success rate of transplants.

The future of hair restoration in Dubai

With the opening of this new clinic, Este Medical Group aims to set a new benchmark for the hair restoration industry in Dubai. The DHI technique is one of the most advanced in the field, utilizing robotic systems that automate key aspects of the procedure, ensuring accuracy and consistency that is hard to achieve with manual techniques. This innovation allows for faster recovery times, reduced scarring, and results that are more natural in appearance.

In addition to Robotic DHI transplants, Este Medical Group also offers a variety of other advanced hair restoration treatments at their Dubai location, including FUE hair transplant and long hair transplants. These options cater to a wide range of needs, from individuals experiencing early-stage hair loss to those requiring more extensive restoration.

Patients interested in the FUE hair transplant in Dubai can benefit from the clinic’s expertise in this popular method, which is known for its minimally invasive approach and quicker recovery time. For those looking for a more dramatic transformation, the clinic also provides long hair transplant procedures that offer immediate results, bypassing the usual waiting period for hair to grow.

Este Medical Group Dubai: A trusted destination for hair restoration

Este Medical Group has earned a reputation for its world-class services and advanced hair restoration techniques. By bringing the latest technology to Dubai, the clinic offers patients an exceptional experience with tailored treatment plans designed to meet individual needs. The Dubai clinic is staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to providing the best possible outcomes for patients. Conveniently located at 3 Jumeirah Beach Road, Al Athar Street, Este Medical Group Dubai is easily accessible for local residents and international patients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, interested individuals can contact the clinic at +971 50 528 12 11 or visit the clinic’s website to learn more about the various services offered. For more details on the services available at Este Medical Group Dubai, visit: ● Robotic DHI Hair Transplant in Dubai ● FUE Hair Transplant in Dubai

● Long Hair Transplant in Dubai