ESCP Business School Dubai celebrates inaugural graduating class

The graduates and include a gender-balanced mix of 50 per cent female and 50 per cent male, reflect the program’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:51 PM

ESCP Business School, the world’s oldest school of business and management, celebrated the graduation of its first-ever cohort of its Dubai campus, which was introduced in partnership with Al Rostamani Group two years back at Museum of the Future.

The first cohort included 220 Emirati students who successfully obtained their Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics degree. The graduates, who hail from all seven emirates, and include a gender-balanced mix of 50 per cent female and 50 per cent male, reflect the programme’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The cohort, which was named the ‘Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani Inaugural Cohort’ in honour of the late founder of the Al Rostamani Group, symbolises the fusion of tradition and innovation that the Dubai campus represents. Al Rostamani Group fully sponsored the first batch of graduates.

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said Al Rostamani Group partnership with ESCP Business School is a testament to its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in the UAE.

“Representing the values of the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, who championed the transformative power of education, we are thrilled to see these talented Emirati students graduate and look forward to seeing them transition into roles that will significantly contribute to the UAE’s digital transformation. On the behalf of Al Rostamani Group, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of them,” he said.

ESCP’s Dubai campus is the institution’s first venture outside of Europe and the seventh campus in its global network, after Berlin, London, Paris, Madrid, Torino, and Warsaw. This expansion represents a bold step in bringing progressive, globally recognised education to the UAE, a country that continues to evolve as a hub for innovation and knowledge.

Philippe Houzé, chairman of the Board ESCP Business School; Professor Léon Laulusa, executive president and dean of ESCP Business School; Mazen Dalati, CEO of Al Rostamani Group; Abdulrahman Saqr, chief transformation officer and chief human capital officer of Al Rostamani Group; and proud family members of the graduates graced the graduation ceremony. “Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our inaugural graduating class in Dubai. Equipped with newly gained skills, they are now poised to lead in an era of technological advancement. Reflecting the pioneering spirit that defines this institution, they will not only drive the UAE’s progress but carry forward the values of visionary leadership and lifelong learning embodied by the late founder Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, after whom this cohort was name,” Philippe Houzé, Chairman of the Board ESCP Business School, said. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in ESCP’s 200-year history, emphasising the institution’s commitment to advancing world-class education in the UAE and the Middle East. The students, competitively selected from among the brightest talents within the UAE, were nominated by their respective government and private entities including the Executive Council of Dubai, UAE Space Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masdar, Ministry of Education, Dubai Police, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, Nawah Energy Company, Dubai Future Foundation, Mubadala, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, Adnoc, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Airlines, Federal Tax Authority, Etihad Rail, RTA, UAE Central Bank, Dubai Municipality, Etisalat, and Dewa.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a curriculum designed to foster innovation and leadership, ESCP’s innovative programmes (ESCP was ranked by FT as number 1 globally in Finance this year), including the Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics, are tailored to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of today’s business landscape. It’s courses also emphasizes practical experience, preparing graduates to meet the evolving demands of the job market, address contemporary business challenges, and meet the needs of a global market.