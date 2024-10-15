ES Healthcare Centre launches AI-enabled home healthcare solutions in Dubai

Yash Shah, founder of ES Healthcare Centre

ES Healthcare Centre, a pioneering tech-enabled startup, is excited to announce its entry into the Dubai market in collaboration with iACCEL GBI, one of the leading go-to accelerators under the patronage of Dubai SME. ES Healthcare Centre provides one-of-a-kind home medical care through its comprehensive services, delivered right to patients' doorsteps. With this expansion, the company aims to redefine home healthcare in the UAE, ensuring each patient receives personalised, compassionate care in the comfort of their own home.

As a trusted partner in home healthcare, ES Healthcare Centre provides a one-stop solution for individuals and families seeking tailored medical services in the segment - dental, diagnostic, and wellness. From routine check-ups to specialised care, homecare with nursing services, teleconsultation, and dental services, ES Healthcare Centre delivers a complete home healthcare solution to cater to individual needs without the hassle of travel.

Commenting on this partnership, Yash Shah, founder of ES Healthcare Centre said: "Dubai represents a vibrant and growing healthcare market, and we are thrilled to endeavour our innovative home healthcare initiative to UAE region. We are delighted to collaborate with iACCEL GBI as this partnership will help us leverage local market expertise and resources to ensure a seamless integration of our healthcare services within the UAE healthcare framework. Our AI-enabled solutions not only streamline patient care but also empower healthcare professionals to deliver personalised services more efficiently."

At the heart of ES Healthcare Centre’s services is a commitment to compassion and expertise. The platform utilises advanced technology to assess patient needs and deliver care that is effective and sensitive to individual circumstances. By facilitating access to qualified healthcare professionals, ES Healthcare Centre ensures that every patient receives the attention and support they deserve. In addition to home healthcare services, ES Healthcare Centre envisions enhancing and upgrading medical facilities such as pathology, radiology, and doctor consultations.

Commenting on the expansion, Deepak Ahuja, co-founder and CEO of iACCEL GBI said: "iACCEL GBI has a robust health tech division, and we’re happy to support ES Healthcare as they embark on their journey in the UAE. He further added, "ES Healthcare Centre is more than just a provider; it’s a holistic care solution focused on patient comfort and quality. We are proud to help bring their innovative healthcare solutions to Dubai and the broader Middle East region." The company also plans to add a wellness lounge at the airport, offering health and wellness services for transit patient care from different countries, providing a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. ES Healthcare Centre aims to take over and expand existing medical facilities while launching a pharmacy project, with these initiatives set to be implemented within the next 3 to 6 months. In a landscape where healthcare accessibility is paramount, ES Healthcare Centre stands out as your all-in-one home healthcare provider, offering a convenient, compassionate, and expert care solution, all within the comfort of your home. The company’s entry into Dubai marks a significant milestone in its mission to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes through technology. ES Healthcare will also be participating in the upcoming Expand North Star, the leading startup showcase at GITEX GLOBAL, as part of the iACCEL GBI Pavilion, showcasing its diverse portfolio of healthcare solutions.

For more information about ES Healthcare Centre, visit https://eshealthcarecentre.in/