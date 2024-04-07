UAE

Enjoy free entry and family-friendly activities this Eid at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort on the first three days of Eid al-Fitr

The wildlife park has curated a diverse range of activities to ensure an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 6:00 PM

Get ready for an amazing time at Emirates Park Zoo, as they are offering a special treat: free entry from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on the first three days of Eid al-Fitr. It's the perfect chance for you and your family to have an unforgettable adventure together!

On this joyous occasion, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort has curated a diverse range of activities to ensure an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. From exhilarating animal interactions to engaging encounters, there's something for everyone to revel in during this special occasion.


Additionally, visitors can enjoy thrilling feeding adventures with koi fish, ducks, giraffes, elephants, and others. Kids can ride ponies, camels, and horses and learn new skills and information during the educational sessions. Also, enjoy African drummers, animal interactive sessions, animal talks, bee activities, zip lines, and much more.

Last but not least, indulge in fascinating free events planned for the Eid Break, such as the breathtaking Tanoura Dance, Hula hooping, balloon bending, magic shows, and much more.


Mark your calendars and join the festivities as the spirit of Eid comes alive at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort.


