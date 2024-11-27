Engel & Völkers Dubai to host exclusive open house at District One

Engel & Völkers Dubai is delighted to announce an exclusive Open House event at the prestigious District One community this December. Hosted by Asma Mohamed, associate director, the event offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to explore a luxurious 5-bedroom villa in one of Dubai’s most coveted neighbourhoods.

Set within the renowned Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One redefines modern luxury with its expansive green spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and the world’s largest man-made Crystal Lagoon. Known as the residence of choice for Hollywood celebrities, international athletes, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the community offers unparalleled privacy, convenience, and exclusivity.

The Open House event promises an immersive experience of the luxurious lifestyle that District One offers. Guests will enjoy guided tours of a stunning 5-bedroom villa and have the chance to consult with Asma Mohamed, who will provide expert insights and personalised guidance.

Spanning a master-planned community that features over 65 per cent green spaces, District One includes a 7-kilometer Crystal Lagoon with pristine white sand beaches and a 14-kilometer boardwalk. Its strategic location near Downtown Dubai and major landmarks makes it a prime choice for discerning residents and investors.

As part of the event, Engel & Völkers will also present a recently listed 6-bedroom villa, one of only 25 ultra-luxurious residences in District One. Covering over 7,000 sq ft, this architectural marvel boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai skyline through its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. It features a private pool and beautifully landscaped gardens, offering stunning direct vistas of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Designed for modern luxury, the property is equipped with advanced smart home technology, a gourmet kitchen fitted with top-of-the-line German Miele appliances, a private home theatre, and an opulent master suite complete with a walk-in closet and a lavish en-suite bathroom. Villas in District One remain among Dubai’s most sought-after properties, with prices ranging from Dh20 million to Dh140 million. The recently listed 6-bedroom villa is an attractive investment opportunity, offering potential annual returns of 5 per cent to 8 per cent. The Open House event is a must-attend for prospective buyers seeking a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle and exceptional investment potential of District One. Asma Mohamed’s extensive knowledge of Dubai’s luxury real estate market ensures an informative and personalised experience for all attendees.

For more details and personalised assistance, please click here.