Encore: Marhaba Auctions is giving away 1 kg gold this Ramadan

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 4:13 PM

Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction in the UAE, has announced an exciting opportunity for car buyers this Ramadan. The '1Kg Gold Giveaway' campaign, valued at quarter million dirhams, offers two lucky winners a magnificent half kilogram gold bar as a grand prize.

This offer is valid at both branches during the holy month of Ramadan at Marhaba Auctions. Bidders who buy a car of any value at any of the live auctions during Ramadan are eligible to enter the raffle draw. To increase the chances of winning, there will be two separate draws, with each winner receiving a dazzling 1/2 kg gold bar. This exclusive campaign is a unique opportunity for buyers to not only buy affordable cars 30 to 40 per cent below market price, but also win big – what's better than GOLD!

Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions, expressed his gratitude towards the customers and said, "As we embrace the spirit of the holy month, we are giving away something that is out of the ordinary – one kilogram of gold, worth a quarter million Dirhams. Ramadan is about spreading happiness and I sincerely hope that this grand giveaway brings joy to the winners and their families."

Draws will be held on April 6 at the Souq Al Haraj Branch and April 7 at the main branch in Industrial Area 2 where the winners will be announced.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend any live auction at Marhaba Auctions branches in Sharjah to participate in this exciting campaign.

For more information about the auction and the raffle draw, please visit www.marhabaauctions.com or contact 800 622. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to ‘Bid Bold and Win 1kg of Gold’ this Ramadan at Marhaba Auctions!