Empowering futures: Shakeel Ahmad Meer - Navigating a journey of sustainable investments

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:51 PM

Investing is often said to be where the money is at. Anyone who aspires to achieve success often contemplates investing. Shakeel Ahmad Meer, realised very early on that the only meaningful way to grow his wealth was by investing in other companies and selecting businesses that he passionately believed in.

By Alina Kalam







Today, Meer has multiple successful companies in various sectors, ranging from automotive to media, but more importantly, he has achieved his vision of driving positive change by example. His entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with his thirst for knowledge and driven by the passion to help others has come together in Meer Capital, an investment firm unlike any other, which is very much like who Shakeel is as a person.

The British business magnate, a multi-millionaire with investments spanning various industries, places significant emphasis on the ESG economy. He expresses, "Sustainability is the key to our future. The global awareness of sustainability is rising, making it challenging to profit from consumers who demand better products and services. To remain ahead in any industry, we must foresee their needs." This commitment is exemplified in Meer's recent investment in electric bikes, scheduled for launch later this year.

His investments extend across traditional sectors like real estate, hospitality, mines, and minerals, as well as in burgeoning fields such as emerging technologies, media productions, and hybrid e-commerce.

“Anyone can tell you that e-commerce is the way forward, everyone I know has seen advertisements online which has led to a purchase, either in-store or online,” Meer shares, “but at Meer Capital, we don’t only follow trends, we set them.” He points out that the agency has revolutionized structured finance and is currently introducing the concept of sustainable finance.

“We grow when others grow, so we can all grow together,” he says eagerly, Meer isn’t just a founder of one of the up-and-coming investment agencies on the market, but he is also a financial coach and a multi-millionaire. He helps people see money for what it is, a change agent, and he encourages people to take hold of their lives by managing their finances instead of working for money. Another passion of Meer is progress, and you cannot have progress when you are destroying the ecosystem - whether literally or figuratively.

There is an uptick of sustainable technology that is currently being developed and tested, and Meernot only wants to back those businesses, but he wants to impact over 100 million individuals in realising that his vision is all about shaping the future, especially with the current state of the world’s environment. But Meer is also concerned about the commercial ecosystem and how the deck is stacked against those who come from less fortunate backgrounds. Evening the playing field is something that he is dedicated to, and he is on a mission to demystify investing, creating an accessible platform for anyone interested in growing their wealth, regardless of their financial capacity.

Alina Kalam is an independent business journalist.