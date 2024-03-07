Empowering enterprises: InsuranceMarket.ae & Yingtian global's alliance

From L to R: Xiao Zhang, visa department supervisor, Liangjia Cheng, general manager, Yingtian Global with Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae.

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE's premier insurance platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Yingtian Global, a top service provider for Chinese enterprises seeking to establish and grow in the UAE. This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to nurturing the Chinese business community in the region.

Yingtian Global, with its proven expertise in assisting over 2,000 Chinese enterprises, has selected InsuranceMarket.ae as its preferred insurance partner. This strategic alliance aims to deliver premium insurance solutions tailored to the distinct requirements of Chinese businesses in the UAE.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, shared his excitement about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Yingtian Global marks a significant stride in empowering Chinese enterprises in the UAE with unparalleled insurance solutions. We are committed to offering innovative and customised insurance products that address the varied needs of these businesses, ensuring their smooth growth and success in the region."

Consider a Chinese tech startup planning to expand its operations in the UAE. With Yingtian Global's expertise in business setup and market entry, the startup can efficiently establish its regional presence. InsuranceMarket.ae then provides tailored insurance solutions, such as cyber liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance, safeguarding the startup against potential risks and challenges.

InsuranceMarket.ae and Yingtian Global partnership represents a transformative collaboration beyond mere business transactions. It's a commitment to the success of Chinese businesses in the UAE, offering customised insurance solutions for their growth and security.

Liangjia Cheng, general manager commented on the collaboration, "As a leading company service provider in the Middle East, Yingtian Global and Yingke UAE are dedicated to offering comprehensive solutions for Chinese overseas enterprises. We believe our collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae will bring higher quality insurance services to the Chinese enterprises and communities in the UAE, supporting their development more efficiently."

InsuranceMarket.ae and Yingtian Global are dedicated to empowering Chinese enterprises in the UAE with tailored insurance solutions, ensuring their success and growth in the region