Emiratisation set to herald a transformative era for private sector

Al Rostamani Group fully supports the UAE government's Emiratisation plan and anticipates that it will significantly enrich the country's private sector, creating a uniquely skilled and diverse talent pool.

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM

Al Rostamani Group, one of the leading UAE family businesses, revealed that Emirati Nationals make up 12 per cent of its skilled workforce. This news comes ahead of the group's appearance at the annual – Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined' 2023 fair.

Abdul Rahman Saqr, Chief Human Capital Officer at the Al Rostamani Group, said: "As one of the earliest established Emirati companies, we are deeply committed to nurturing Emirati talent, a cornerstone in strengthening our local economy and making us resilient against global challenges."

"Guided by our core principles of commitment, care, and vision, we are actively investing in the development of local expertise. Emiratis possess the skills and ingenuity to thrive across diverse sectors, thereby enriching our national economic landscape," he said.

"Saqr added, 'Al Rostamani Group fully supports the government's Emiratisation initiatives and remains dedicated to playing an integral role in shaping the future of the UAE and Dubai by fostering a skilled, engaged, and empowered workforce. These efforts benefit everyone: Emiratis gain more job opportunities, and the private sector enjoys a more diverse and talented workforce, ultimately strengthening our entire country.”

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, more than 20,000 Emiratis have joined UAE’s private sector since the beginning of 2023, bringing the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to over 79,000, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 57 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

Adding immense value

Prabash Manthara, General Manager of Emirates Electrical Engineering (EEE), said: "At EEE we provide complete energy management solutions with a focus on solar energy. Having Emiratis in our workforce adds immense value to strengthening our relationship with government and local sector clients. Their skills, work ethic and understanding of doing business in the region enhances communication and deepens mutual trust.”

"We take great pride in contributing to the growth of our local economy through the development of our talented Emirati workforce. We guide and support them towards more specialised jobs, providing them with a promising career path and valuable experience through workshops, field visits and strategic client interactions," he said.

Bringing unique mindset

Youssef Fawaz, General Manager of Al Rostamani Communications, said: “In Al Rostamani Communications, diversity is a foundational element that drives our success. As a prominent provider of technology solutions and system integration within the nation, our Emirati workforce contribute an invaluable perspective that spurs creativity and innovation.

The inclusion of Emirati professionals enhances our ability to cater to the diverse needs of our customers and partners. By encouraging a multicultural work environment, we nurture an atmosphere where ideas flow freely, leading to ground-breaking solutions and services."

Fawaz continued, saying, "Relying solely on the public sector for employing Emiratis is no longer sufficient. Employing them in the private sector is one of the pillars of this sector's functioning. We have already started to feel the positive results of integrating of skilled Emiratis into our workforce.

"We believe the Emiratisation drive brings several economic benefits, including higher economic productivity due to a deeper understanding of the local market, enhanced economic diversification through specialized skills and entrepreneurship, and improved talent retention, leading to higher consumer spending and a positive business reputation."