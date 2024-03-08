Emirates Park Zoo and Resort's dedication to conservation bolstered by WAZA accreditation

Dr Walid Shaaban, CEO Group of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

As the imperative for wildlife conservation and education continues to grow amidst increasing environmental challenges, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, a leading destination for wildlife enthusiasts, announces its accreditation as a full institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), as well as accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). This prestigious recognition underscores the park’s steadfast commitment to conservation, education, and the preservation of biodiversity.

By aligning itself with esteemed global organisations such as WAZA and AZA, Emirates Park Zoo underscores its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of animal care while actively contributing to global conservation efforts. These recent memberships not only signify a milestone in the park’s conservation goals but also provide invaluable resources and opportunities to enhance its conservation goals.

Expressing his excitement about the accreditation, Dr Walid Shaaban, CEO Group of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, said: "Emirates Park and Resort is thrilled to join WAZA as a full institutional member after being recently granted accreditation (the gold standards) from AZA. Which reveals our dedication to preserving biodiversity and promoting wildlife conservation. It not only acknowledges our past efforts but underscores the responsibility we embrace for the planet's well-being."

Commenting on the importance of the memberships, he further said: "This accreditation reinforces our determination to educate the public on wildlife conservation's crucial importance. It's a chance to magnify our impact, raising awareness and fostering positive environmental attitudes. Our collaboration with AZA and WAZA offers a global platform for knowledge-sharing, fostering partnerships, and contributing to worldwide conservation initiatives. In conclusion, we eagerly share our conservation journey and participate positively in the global conservation effort."

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort's commitment to conservation and animal welfare has been exemplified through several key initiatives that played a pivotal role in emphasising our vision and mission.

Speaking about the park’s conservation efforts, Dr Shabaan said: "We prioritise education conservation, offering diverse programs and workshops aimed at enlightening the public about wildlife conservation. Our initiatives, both in situ and ex-situ, are scientifically based, curriculum-approved, and designed to inspire respect and positive action towards nature. Additionally, our commitment extends globally, supporting projects such as elephant conservation in Cambodia and local endeavours with authorities like the EAD Abu Dhabi Environment Agency.”

“Through collaborations with universities in the UAE, we advance conservation research, focusing on genotyping and behavioural studies to contribute valuable scientific evidence to wildlife conservation efforts. Sustainability is paramount in our operations, with initiatives aligned with WAZA's environmental responsibility commitments, from waste reduction to energy conservation. Our efforts, including composting machines, recycling workshops, and reverse vending machines, demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship and creating a more sustainable world,” he added.

Regarding the importance of community engagement, he remarked: “Community engagement is integral to our conservation efforts as we collaborate with local authorities and organise campaigns to involve the public in environmental initiatives. By fostering a sense of responsibility and teamwork, we aim to create a broader impact in preserving our environment and wildlife. Lastly, our conservation breeding programs play a vital role in preserving endangered species, with coordinated efforts following SSP and TAG guidelines. By breeding and reintroducing animals into their natural habitats, we contribute directly to global conservation efforts, ensuring the survival of species for future generations."

Expanding on how the park will take advantage of its accreditations to expand its conservation initiatives, Dr Walid explained: "The WAZA membership signifies our commitment to the highest standards of animal care and conservation, reinforcing our dedication to our visitors and the environment. It sends a clear message that Emirates Park Zoo and Resort prioritises animal welfare and conservation, resonating with our core values of excellence. This accreditation elevates our educational initiatives, enriching the overall visitor experience."

He continued: "Through membership in AZA and WAZA, our visitors gain exposure to global best practices in zoo management and animal welfare. They witness firsthand how leading institutions worldwide contribute to conservation and sustainable practices, fostering a deeper appreciation for the positive impact of zoos on a global scale. Additionally, AZA and WAZA accreditation brings international recognition to Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, reinforcing our commitment to the highest animal care and conservation standards. This positions us as a respected member of the global zoo community, attracting visitors seeking ethical wildlife experiences."

"As members of WAZA, we have access to a vast network for collaboration on research, conservation, and education initiatives. This collaboration enhances our ability to emphasise the global importance of conservation, share knowledge, and offer diverse perspectives to our visitors. By leveraging these networking opportunities, we contribute to a more dynamic and engaging visitor experience, fostering a deeper understanding of the critical role zoos play in wildlife preservation and environmental stewardship,” he added.

As Emirates Park Zoo embraces its membership in WAZA and AZA, it underscores its dedication to conservation efforts while emerging as a beacon of inspiration for fellow zoos and individuals. By aligning with these esteemed organisations, the park not only reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and conservation but also signals its readiness to lead by example in safeguarding wildlife and habitats.