Emirates Gold acquired by Bright East Holding 1; rejoins UAE’s Good Delivery List

Emirates Gold, a leader in the UAE’s gold and precious metals refining and minting industry, has been fully acquired by Bright East Holding 1, a holding company registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The acquisition comes alongside Emirates Gold’s reinstatement on the UAE’s prestigious Good Delivery List, marking a transformative chapter as the company enters a new era focused on innovation, technological advancement, and global expansion under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Abhijit Shah, who was unanimously chosen by the board of directors.

With a renewed strategic direction, Emirates Gold is set to enhance operational stability, reconnect with legacy clients, and drive revenue growth, all while expanding its regional and global presence. Key priorities include enhancing smelting and refining capacities, forging strategic industry partnerships and upholding stringent compliance policies and procedures, ensuring the highest industry standards are met across all operations.

Embracing cutting-edge technology is central to Emirates Gold’s expansion plans. Notable advancements include the adoption of 3D pro fibre laser technology to enable precise customisation and faster production times, the installation of a high-capacity platinum furnace capable of reaching temperatures up to 2600°C, and the enhancement of coin minting and laser engraving capabilities—efforts that will enable Emirates Gold to significantly boost output while delivering high-quality, innovative products and premium coins and bars with intricate details and unmatched precision—setting a new standard of craftsmanship in the UAE. Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold, shared his perspective on the company’s future: "Emirates Gold has built a reputation for quality and trust in the GCC’s precious metals industry. With the support of Bright East Holding 1 and our restored position on the UAE’s Good Delivery List, we are positioned to lead the market through innovation and excellence. This transformation will allow us to set new standards and expand our offerings, delivering unparalleled value to our clients worldwide."

For over 30 years, Emirates Gold has been a trusted name in the global precious metals industry, renowned for its quality products, customer-centric approach, and strong market presence. Under new ownership, the company is poised to reach new heights, strengthening its position as a leader in the global precious metals sector.