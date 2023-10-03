Embarking on a new chapter: Queen's University Belfast scales up engagement with stakeholders in the UAE education landscape

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 6:22 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:45 PM

From October 3 to 5, Queen’s University Belfast embarked on a dynamic three-day interactive engagement in Sofitel Dubai Downtown, showcasing its legacy of academic excellence and forging connections with key stakeholders in the education sector. The event was a resounding success, with a focus on empowering school leaders, students, and counsellors through a series of insightful workshops and activities.

Queen’s University Belfast, founded in 1845 and ranked as the 9th oldest university in the UK, brought over 175 years of academic prestige to the UAE. With seven prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prizes to its name, the university stands as a beacon of educational eminence. A proud member of the Russell Group, Queen’s offers world-class education coupled with cutting-edge research.

As Queen's University Belfast makes its mark in the UAE education market, it envisions a trajectory of remarkable growth over the next five years. With a legacy of innovation and an unwavering commitment to academic distinction, the university is poised to become a vital player in the UAE's higher education landscape.

Leadership for change: An academic-led workshop for school leaders and counsellors

One of the key highlights of the event was the 'Leadership for Change' academic-led workshop, tailored for school principals, vice-principals, and careers guidance counsellors. Attendees gained invaluable insights to enhance their leadership skills and learned tools to drive positive change within educational settings. Participants were also granted a certificate of participation from the University, fostering professional development and networking opportunities with Queen's University experts.

Dr Gavin Duffy, a prominent figure in educational leadership and programme director of the MSc educational leadership programme at the School of Social Sciences, education and social work, Queen’s University Belfast, led this empowering workshop.

Interactive Workshop Menu: A Glimpse into Project-Based Learning

Another standout feature was the interactive workshop offering high school students aged over 16 a taste of university-style experimental learning. Project-based learning, a cornerstone of Queen’s University Belfast's educational philosophy, was at the forefront. Students engaged in a series of fun, interactive challenges designed to test teamwork, communication, task management, and problem-solving skills across a range of subjects. Workshops included:

Computer Engineering: Peoplegramming

Computing: The Sphero Challenge

Medicine and Health Science: Learn how to extract DNA from a fruit

The event was an undeniable success, with attendees leaving inspired and equipped with newfound knowledge and skills. Queen’s University Belfast looks forward to further collaborations and endeavours in the UAE's vibrant education landscape.

Queen’s University Belfast, founded in 1845, is a world-leading institution with a rich history and a commitment to academic excellence. It is highly ranked overall in Good University Guide as well as in QS and Times Higher Education World ranking. It is ranked among top 2 in UK for social work, pharmacology and pharmacy; top 3 in the UK for IT, celtic studies, and 5th for food science and dentistry. Medicine at QUB is ranked 7th in UK by Good University guide. The university offers a wide range of scholarships for international students. The university also boasts the lowest cost of living in the UK and offers numerous job opportunities and industry tie-ups in Belfast.

Ravi Chand, a career counsellor and chief academic advisor at Uniplus Education, notes a surge in inquiries and heightened interest among prospective students in choosing Queen’s University Belfast. This is attributed to its high ranking, affordable tuition fees, and various scholarship options. Another contributing factor to this increased demand is the favourable cost of living and the robust industrial development in the vicinity of Belfast. Additionally, many undergraduate programmes at the University offer an optional one-year industrial placement, providing students with a competitive edge upon completing their degrees and entering the job market.