EM Normandie partners with Mindware to create pathways to careers in technology
Collaboration to promote industry internships and executive education initiatives
EM Normandie Business School in the UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading IT distributor, Mindware, to help boost the regional technology skills base and create new pathways to careers in the industry. The partnership will see the two organizations collaborate on student internships, short programmes for executive learners, and tuition concessions for employees studying at EM Normandie's newly established campus in Dubai.
Signed by Professor Khaireddine Mouakhar, President of EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, and Philippe Jarre, President of Mindware, the MoU will enable students from EM Normandie to take part in the Mindware Academy initiative, which was first piloted last year. Designed to develop young talent, the Academy provides a comprehensive internship program for students to enhance their technical expertise while developing workplace skills and getting hands-on experience of industry-based projects.
To assist in the development of existing workplace talent, the collaboration will also see EM Normandie deliver on-demand executive certifications through tailored short programs for Mindware employees. These courses can incorporate an international component, allowing learners to spend one week of the four-week program at an EM Normandie campus in France. The agreement also provides for tuition fee concessions for Mindware employees enrolling on one of the graduate programs currently on offer at EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, the Master in International Marketing and Business Development, and the Master in International Logistics and Port Management.
Speaking about the partnership, Prof. Mouakhar said: "Extending our corporate collaborations across the Middle East and Africa is central to our mission to offer the best higher education and professional development opportunities here in the UAE. Through the Mindware Academy program, students who embark upon one of our triple accredited business programs will have the opportunity to discover different aspects of business while interning with a leading regional technology firm. We look forward to working with Mindware to help grow the region's technology skills base and ease the transition for graduates to enter this fast-growing sector."
Jarre added: "We are embarking on an exciting new chapter as we join forces with EM Normandie to include them in the Mindware Academy program. Our shared vision is to empower interns with hands-on experience in real-world job roles, equipping them with industry insights and preparing them for the challenges of the professional world. This strategic initiative is a crucial step forward in addressing the region's skill set shortage, allowing us not only to train interns but also to seamlessly integrate them into our ecosystem at the right moment."
The MoU was formalised during a signing ceremony staged at last month's Gitex Global event, which was attended by representatives from EM Normandie Business School in the UAE and Mindware.