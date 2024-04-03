Elie Khouri promotes regional growth through his engagement on Shark Tank Dubai

Elie Khouri's background as an investor, marketing specialist, and art patron highlights his distinctive role as a 'shark' on Shark Tank Dubai.

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 10:59 AM

Dubai follows a steady track on becoming a distinctive global force and key decision-making centre. With Dubai’s GDP reportedly rising by 3.3 per cent within the first nine months of 2023, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda bold development plan aiming to double the city’s economy by 2033, Dubai easily becomes an attractive destination for investment ventures.

The regional media space is certainly supporting this trend, particularly by giving the opportunity for innovation to be captured by the public eye. Throughout the first quarter of 2024, the first season of renown global reality show Shark Tank has made its debut on Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) flagship satellite channel Dubai TV.

Taking its roots from the acclaimed Japanese and then British TV series Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank is an American adaptation that first aired in 2009. The show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a board of ‘sharks’ – those considered most influential investors and businessmen in their respective industries.

One of the sharks featured in the first season of Shark Tank Dubai is Elie Khouri, a Lebanese-French entrepreneur, investor, founder and CEO of Vivium. Collectively with the other four sharks — Faisal Juma Belhoul, Amira Sajwani, Noor Sweid, and Yousef Hamad, Elie Khoury brought continued industry experience and a mentorship philosophy to the young generation of entrepreneurs, while promoting innovation and growth within the regional economic domain.

Born on May 8, 1964, Elie Khouri spent his childhood in Beirut. Despite financial challenges that prevented his family from moving during political instability in the country, Khouri's entrepreneurial mindset had always driven him in pursuit of new opportunities.

Khouri earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 1986 from the American University of Beirut (AUB), and later pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in business and finance, completing his studies in 1988.

Simultaneously, he gained professional experience through employment at a financial trading firm specializing in the exchange of currencies, securities, and bonds. This marked the start for Khouri’s three-decade long career.

He relocated to Cyprus and joined BBDO (Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborn) — an advertising agency and subsidiary of Omnicom Group, a global marketing communications company. Subsequently, he assumed senior roles at Impact BBDO in Dubai and Beirut before establishing Omnicom’s media agency, Optimum Media Direction (OMD), in Dubai in 2001. With Khouri serving as the Regional Managing Director, OMD surpassed competitors and became the Middle East's top media agency by 2005.

In 2006, the global expansion of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) introduced another brand, PHD, which led to the establishment of an office in Dubai and Elie Khouri’s appointment as the CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA. Since then, the regional holding has expanded, reaching 24 offices in 16 countries by 2018. In 2019, Khouri was promoted to Chairman of the Group, actively commenting on industry trends, and emphasizing the importance of regional media platforms for brand development and growth.

Having been active in the investment world throughout his career, Khouri established his single-family office, Vivium, in 2017, where he serves as the CEO. The business is dedicated to managing a diverse investment portfolio encompassing traditional and alternative investments across four main areas: real estate, design, ventures, and collectibles. Among these, Vivium holds relations with Sotheby’s International Realty luxury real estate franchise, strategic partnerships with international brands such as Cassina and Kettal, as well as investments in SMEs and start-ups, including Stake and Keyper.

Elie Khouri's background as an investor, marketing specialist, and art patron highlights his distinctive role as a 'shark' on Shark Tank Dubai. Utilising his experience and industry insights, Khouri questioned, guided, and supported participants, offering an individual perspective on the show that extends beyond purely financial interests.

The entrepreneur’s vision lied in identifying innovative market solutions which would be relevant in timing and bring value to the regional economy. As a result of the relationships established throughout the show, Vivium Holding has committed to invest in multiple start-ups, such as House of Pops, Bake My Day, and Beyond Project by Hybrid Experience.

