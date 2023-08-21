Elevate your shopping experience with Day-to-Day

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM

Day-to-Day is a name that comes to our minds when we plan on shopping for daily-use items such as snacks, cereals, skincare, clothing, cleaning, etc. The name itself represents a ‘one-stop store for all your needs'. Day-to-Day is solely committed to provide an incredible shopping experience for its customers. With a successful proven record of 25 years in the UAE retail market, Day-to-Day is operating 14 branches all over the UAE.

Spanning over all the important daily-use essentials, Day-to-Day is offering a huge variety of products categorically in food, garments, travelling essentials, cosmetics, hygiene, bags, school supplies, toys, household items, and artificial plants for decoration, electronics, skincare, souvenirs, party collection, shoes, and what not.

As of now, the brand is operating 10 branches in Dubai, three in Sharjah, and one in Ajman among which the newest branch is Day-to-Day, next to Union branch on Al Maktoum Road which was inaugurated on July 14. Day-to-Day is exclusively dealing with all kinds of food items that include fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen chicken, frozen snack items, ice creams, beverages, chocolates, flour, lentils, oil, noodles, dietary biscuits, spices, coffee, tea, sauces and other snack items. Not only this, but Day-to-Day also offers a diverse collection of African, Iranian, and Filipino food products to cater to all kinds of customers under one roof.

Additionally, the newest branch of Day-to-Day is located strategically next to our renowned branch; Day-to-Day Union i.e. Al Maktoum Road, opposite Union Metro Station.

Just one visit to Day-to-Day and you will have a memorable shopping experience. For more information about other branches of Day-to-Day, kindly visit our website at https://daytodayuae.com/.