El Nabil Perfumes makes glamorous entry into Dubai

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 4:16 PM

After consolidating market leadership, El Nabil Perfumes opened doors to its inaugural overseas retail store in Dubai. The ornately designed store leaves no stone unturned in providing a world-class shopping experience. Displaying elegant bottle arrangements and aroma stations, it houses the entire product range.

El Nabil fragrances are priced affordably compared to elite global marks. The brand targets white collar professionals and college goers seeking long-lasting and intoxicating perfumes matching their stylish personas without squeezing the wallet. Apposite pricing expands its potential customer base.

A key component of El Nabil’s Dubai launch plan includes collaborations with top beauty and lifestyle influencers in the region. These social media celebrities having millions of followers will create video reviews and interviews around the floral, woody and oriental perfume collections. Such organic promotion helps discoverability and conversions in GCC markets.

The brand ensures availability across online channels like website, apps and social commerce platforms alongside its physical stores. Unified brand narratives and deals across channels aid in consistent visibility and convenience focused shopping journeys tailored as per digital native buyer needs today.

El Nabil Perfumes now plans retail expansion covering major GCC countries over 2023-2025 either through direct or franchise models. Tapping these under penetrated fragrances markets with its portfolio catering to Arabic tastes provides access to an estimated 50 million addressable clientele.

Industry reports suggest GCC fragrance consumption showing robust CAGR making it a $3.5 billion opportunity. Growing perfume adoption by elite local population and wealthy tourists makes the region highly lucrative for home grown marques like El Nabil. Its expansion march is well-aligned to captivate significant share.

El Nabil Perfumes entry in the UAE signals only the start for the fragrance maker. Leveraging production prowess and cultural insights, it seems poised to emerge as a top perfume label across the high potential GCC markets in the coming years.