Efficient visa medical screenings now available at Reem Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 1:38 PM

Reem Hospital now offers convenient medical visa screenings, providing same-day results and complimentary parking. Committed to excellence and patient-centered care, the hospital tailors its services to meet the needs of all visa applicants.

With a proficient staff and cutting-edge technology, the hospital ensures accurate and timely test results, minimising any delays in the application process. All medical services required for visa applications are available at the hospital, with competitive and affordable pricing starting at Dh250 for fast-track and premium options. The Visa Screening Centre operates daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, offering three service categories: premium, fast track, and regular.

Screenings include tests for diseases such as hepatitis, HIV, leprosy, syphilis, and tuberculosis, effectively preventing their transmission. The entire process, from scheduling appointments to document handling, is streamlined with the assistance of a dedicated support team to guide applicants every step of the way.

For booking of visa medical screening at Reem Hospital, call 8007444 or visit www.reemhospital.com. Find out more about our services and your priority care toward health at www.reemhospital.com.