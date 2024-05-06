EaseMyTrip set to showcase its latest travel services at ATM 2024

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 6:06 PM

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading online travel tech platform, is gearing up to make a significant impact at the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As a pinnacle event in the travel and tourism industry, ATM attracts professionals and businesses worldwide, providing EaseMyTrip with an ideal platform to showcase its latest features and an extensive array of exceptional travel services.

One of the highlights of EaseMyTrip's participation at ATM 2024 is the unveiling of its 'EXPLORE Bharat' initiative. This offering is designed to promote India's rich cultural tapestry, heritage sites, vibrant festivals, and offbeat travel experiences. Through 'EXPLORE Bharat', EaseMyTrip invites travellers from UAE and the Middle East to embark on a journey of discovery and immersion in India's unique charm.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip.com, said, "We are excited to present 'EXPLORE Bharat' at ATM 2024. This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting India as a top travel destination and showcasing its diverse offerings to a global audience. We invite attendees of ATM 2024 to visit our booth and discover the wonders of India through 'EXPLORE Bharat. We are thrilled to be part of ATM 2024 as it signifies the dynamism and potential of the travel industry. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase EaseMyTrip's innovative solutions and contribute to the dialogue shaping the future of travel."

Research indicates a robust growth trajectory for the Arabian travel industry, with increasing demand for unique travel experiences, sustainable tourism practices, and digital advancements transforming the way people explore destinations.

According to Pittie, "The Arabian travel industry is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and a renewed focus on sustainable travel. We are keen to explore collaborations and initiatives that enhance travel experiences while promoting responsible tourism."

EaseMyTrip's presence at ATM 2024 will be marked by their stall at Stand AS 7220 in the India Pavilion, Booth no. 7. Visitors can look forward to engaging with EaseMyTrip's team and discovering a range of innovative promotions, services, and offers.

This 31st session of ATM will feature over 200 speakers across more than 50 sessions during the four-day event. Experts from various corners of the globe will grace ATM’s Global Stage and Future Stage (formerly the Travel Tech Stage) to discuss critical industry matters, including the expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI), the future of aviation, strategies to excel in the luxury segment, retail tourism, and sustainable travel.

Sessions on market segments like experiential, accessible, and multi-generational travel will highlight growth opportunities, transformation, and disruption. They will also discuss the impact of advancements in fields such as AI on the Middle East’s travel industry.