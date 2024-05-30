EaseMyTrip announces Eid Al-Adha Discounts on Flights, Hotels, and Holiday Packages

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 2:23 PM

EaseMyTrip.ae, a prominent online travel tech platform, is offering special discounts for Eid Al-Adha to help travellers explore new destinations at reduced prices. EaseMyTrip has evolved into a trusted partner for global travellers, offering services like flight bookings, hotel reservations, and bespoke holiday packages designed for all traveller’s needs.

Eid Al-Adha, celebrated globally, fosters community spirit through prayer, reflection, and sharing meals with family and those in need. In the spirit of this festive occasion, EaseMyTrip.ae is offering the following discounts:

• 10 per cent discount of up to Dh100 on hotel bookings by using the promotional code ‘EIDDEALS’. • Exclusive holiday packages to destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Singapore, starting at just AED 999*. Commenting on the occasion, Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said: “As the UAE gears up for the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, we at EaseMyTrip are excited to elevate your holiday experience with incredible flight and hotel discounts, as well as exclusive holiday packages. Our special offers make it easier than ever to explore new destinations and make new memories. We’ve meticulously curated itineraries for travellers so that they can fully enjoy this festive period. At EaseMyTrip, we are dedicated to helping customers with unforgettable memories around the world without the burden of high travel costs. Celebrate Eid Al-Adha with us and embark on a journey of a lifetime.” As Eid Al-Adha approaches and families gather to celebrate this holy occasion, EaseMyTrip is dedicated to helping travellers create unforgettable memories. EaseMyTrip strives to ensure that travel experiences are always economical and enjoyable, making it easier for everyone to connect with loved ones and explore new destinations.

For more details on these packages, please visit https://www.easemytrip.ae/offers/eid-al-adha.html