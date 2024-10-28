Dutco Construction Co LLC announced as the main contractor for Dutco Ellington’s One River Point Development

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, has announced the appointment of Dutco Construction Co LLC, a trusted tier 1 contractor, as the lead contractor for One River Point, a premier waterfront residential development in the heart of Business Bay. As part of the in-house synergy between Dutco Ellington and Dutco Construction, this appointment highlights the efficiency and quality ensured by having both the developer and contractor under one umbrella.

Dutco Construction, recognised for its high-quality execution and reputation for on-time delivery, will manage the construction of One River Point, which is expected to be completed by Q2 2027. Their involvement guarantees seamless coordination throughout the development, leveraging established relationships and ensuring efficiency at every stage of the project while mitigating potential delays and challenges.

Commenting on this, Nelson Gibb, group CEO of Dutco, said: "We are excited to take on the construction of One River Point, a landmark development that exemplifies the strength of our collaboration with Ellington Properties. This project is a testament to the synergy between our deep-rooted construction expertise and Ellington’s innovative, design-led vision. By working together under one roof, we can streamline operations, optimise resources, and ensure seamless coordination at every stage. This unique approach not only enhances efficiency but also guarantees that One River Point will set new standards for waterfront living in Dubai, from design and quality to timely delivery and overall experience." Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, added: "One River Point is not just a residential development; it is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to creating homes that inspire and uplift. By appointing Dutco, we are not just selecting a contractor but ensuring that One River Point will be delivered with the highest standards of quality and on schedule. The benefits of having both the developer and contractor working in sync allow us to bring this exceptional project to life more efficiently and with a shared commitment to excellence." This seamless partnership between Ellington Properties and Dutco underscores their shared dedication to delivering design-focused, world-class developments with precision and efficiency.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.