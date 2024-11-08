Ducab Group joins global initiative Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

Ducab Group, one of the largest end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the UAE, announced its membership in the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) that unites leading global utilities and power companies with the aim of spearheading the development of grids that are ready for renewable energy, promoting clean energy solutions, and advancing electrification efforts. This strategic membership strengthens Ducab’s role in the global energy transition and reinforces its commitment to the UAE’s ambitious net-zero targets.

The announcement was made during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (Adipec) 2024, held in Abu Dhabi from November 4-7. By joining UNEZA, Ducab becomes part of a global alliance dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions through collaborative innovation. This membership empowers Ducab to work with international energy leaders to address and overcome the common barriers hindering the achievement of emissions reduction targets and the realisation of global net zero ambitions.

Through the platform, the Alliance will shape dynamic new partnerships in the sector and forge effective channels for dialogue with key public and private stakeholder.

By advancing essential energy solutions and adopting sustainable sourcing frameworks, Ducab’s efforts directly support Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to source 75 per cent of the city’s energy from renewable sources by 2050. Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, said: “Joining the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance is a key milestone in Ducab’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices across the energy sector. Our focus remains on integrating intelligent, high-performance manufacturing solutions to support the UAE’s clean energy transition. Through UNEZA, we’re excited to collaborate with global partners to drive impactful initiatives in energy infrastructure and sustainable sourcing that will contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s net-zero goals and the ambitious targets of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.” With a portfolio of over 30 renewable projects, Ducab is accelerating the global energy transition by delivering advanced energy solutions across the Middle East, Asia, Australia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa. Supporting key infrastructure, the Group contributes to landmark projects like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park — the largest single-site solar park globally — and the Al Dhafra Solar Project in Abu Dhabi, which will soon be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant at 2GW capacity.

Ducab is also advancing digital innovation with its Blade Smart Factory, a cutting-edge facility powered by Industry 4.0 technologies. This factory boosts production by 20 per cent, reduces machine downtime by 30 per cent, and cuts energy consumption by an additional 30 per cent, demonstrating Ducab’s commitment to energy-efficient, intelligent manufacturing. These investments support the UAE’s net-zero objectives, achieving tangible reductions in resource use and setting a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing in the energy sector.