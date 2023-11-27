Dubai to host Freedom Business Summit in December

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 3:44 PM

The Freedom Business Summit, the UAE's premier one-day event dedicated to Global Citizenship and Business Freedom, is scheduled to take place on December 7 at Dubai Knowledge Park.

The highly sought-after event is a must-attend for those seeking the best options in second citizenship, residency programs, international island investments, legal offshore strategies, sovereignty, Plan B, and a location-independent lifestyle.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with a select network of distinguished individuals, including renowned citizenship industry experts, global expats, international investors, government representatives, real estate developers, high-net-worth individuals, as well as top executives (C-Level) and prominent crypto investors.

The event features an exclusive lineup of esteemed speakers, including Kristin Surak, a highly acclaimed author and professor at the London School of Economics, Paul Bryson, the accomplished Managing Director of Virtuozone, Pandu Biasramadhan, a Senior Consulting Manager at Incorp ID, Indonesia, and Alex Chehade, the esteemed General Manager of Binance, to name just a few.

This year, the Freedom Business Summit places a special focus on Investment Opportunities in Indonesia and the Golden Visa Launch.

Explore the unique investment potential of Indonesian islands, including Bali real estate investments, and gain exclusive insights into Indonesia's recently launched Golden Visa program, offering attendees a pathway to residency through strategic investments.

In fact, visitors will have the unique opportunity to gain insights from Indonesian government officials and policymakers on the latest regulations, incentives, and opportunities.

The Freedom Business Summit offers keynote presentations and panel discussions that delve into topics often overlooked by mainstream media, including:

International Investments: Uncover offshore investment strategies, high ROI portfolios, overseas investment opportunities, and real estate prospects in Bali and Indonesia.

Global Citizenship: Explore optimal pathways to a second passport, citizenship through investment programs, and residency opportunities in desirable locations.

Sovereign Lifestyle: Learn to create a Plan B, safeguard your assets through offshore banking, select the best incorporation jurisdictions, fine-tune tax planning, and implement geo-arbitrage strategies.

These sessions will be complemented by in-depth explorations of:

> Global Mobility for Millionaires

> Exploring Second Passport Options

> Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

> Bali as a Real Estate Investment Haven

"We're thrilled to pioneer a groundbreaking gathering, uniting global investors, experts, and visionaries for an unprecedented exploration of international investments and second citizenship options. With a special focus on Indonesia's thriving opportunities and Bali real estate investments, we're set to deliver an incredible experience designed to help attendees forge a path toward a more empowered and secure financial future," adds, Denys Dovgal, Founder of the Freedom Business Summit.

The Freedom Business Summit is Co-organized with Alex Villas. Alex Villas is the industry-leading real estate company in Bali with a mission to bring affordable luxury living to the masses.