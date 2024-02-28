Dubai real estate: Sustained growth and global appeal
Dubai's real estate sector, a pivotal component of the UAE's vibrant economy, continues to exhibit signs of robust growth and resilience, with property prices on a steady upward trajectory. This surge is fuelled by heightened demand from both domestic and international buyers, painting a promising picture for the future of the market.
According to a leading real estate research, Dubai is anticipated to witness a five per cent to seven per cent increase in residential prices. This growth is mirrored in Abu Dhabi, albeit at a slightly more conservative rate of three per cent to five per cent. The immediate future looks bright, with the next few months expected to continue this upward trend in transactional activity, price appreciation, and rental hikes.
The robustness of the UAE's property market is evident in the surge of transactions during the previous year, which was bolstered by strategic government initiatives and overall economic growth. Dubai, in particular, showcased a remarkable increase in property transactions, with new records set in both volume and value, underscoring the enduring appeal of the emirate's real estate offerings.
According to a report by Deloitte, average sales prices for residential property in Dubai increased by approximately 18 per cent year-on-year basis, reaching Dh1,332 per sqft in 2023, while average rents rose by approximately 26 per cent over the same period by the end of the year.
The narrative of growth is woven through every corner of the city, from the iconic Palm Jumeirah to the burgeoning communities in Dubai South and MBR City, each telling a story of progress and opportunity. Yet, it's not just the numbers that speak volumes; it's the underlying confidence in Dubai's market fundamentals and the visionary approach of its leaders and developers that drive this momentum. As sales prices and rents ascend, and with gross yields reflecting a healthy 7.2 per cent, the message is clear: Dubai's residential market is not just growing; it's thriving with vitality and promise.
Oliver Mitri, Co-Founder of Imobiliare Dubai, reflects on the current market dynamics, "The UAE's real estate market is experiencing an exciting phase of growth, driven by strategic government initiatives and a burgeoning economy. Our focus remains on showcasing Dubai's unparalleled investment opportunities to the global market, emphasising the city's innovative projects and zero-tax benefits."
As developers and analysts forecast, the introduction of new units in the coming months is poised to meet the escalating demand, albeit with a cautious eye on the potential for oversupply in certain segments. This delicate balance between supply and demand will be crucial in maintaining the market's stability and ensuring continued growth.
The outlook for Dubai's residential real estate market remains optimistic, buoyed by continued interest from a global investor base, including from key markets such as India, China, the UK, Latin America and North America, alongside a preference for ready-to-occupy properties. This international attention, coupled with the city's strategic initiatives to welcome more travel and investment, sets the stage for sustained growth and diversification in the real estate sector.
Imobiliare Dubai, aligning with the upward momentum, has strategically positioned itself to capitalise on this growth, conducting roadshows in key international locations such as London, Greece and France to attract global investors. These initiatives highlight Dubai's status as a premier destination for real estate investment, further amplified by the city's dynamic economy and the launch of new, compelling projects.
With major developers leading new developments, the narrative of Dubai's real estate market continues to evolve, characterised by stability, growth, and a keen eye on future trends. As Dubai continues to evolve in 2024, the real estate sector remains a cornerstone of the emirate's economic landscape, promising opportunities, challenges, and an ever-expanding horizon for investors and residents alike.