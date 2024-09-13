Dubai Queen Fashion Show Season 4 set to shine at Radisson RED, DSO

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

Fashion enthusiasts, get ready for the return of the most glamorous fashion event in the region, as the Dubai Queen Fashion Show is back with its highly anticipated Season 4. The event, which promises a spectacular showcase of style, creativity, and elegance, will be held at the chic Radisson RED in Dubai Silicon Oasis on September 21.

Renowned for its innovative approach to fashion and a vibrant celebration of design talent, the Dubai Queen Fashion Show has become a cornerstone of Dubai’s fashion calendar. This year’s event is expected to be a visual feast that brings together emerging designers, established brands, fashion icons, and celebrities from across the globe, under one roof.

The Dubai Queen Fashion Show has, over the years, established itself as a premier platform for showcasing not only local but also international talent. The show has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, offering a stage for designers to present their collections to an audience of fashion-forward consumers, industry leaders, and media influencers. Beyond the captivating fashion shows, the event will feature pop-up shops and exhibits where attendees can engage with designers, explore collections up close, and even shop for their favourite pieces. Guests will also have the chance to meet influential personalities from the fashion industry, network with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate the art of fashion in a vibrant and interactive setting.

The event is organised by Xpatzhub, under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Anul Mundra, who takes great pride in successfully running this showcase, in collaboration with renowned brands from around the world. In previous editions, designers from countries such as Germany, India, and many others have participated, contributing to its global appeal.