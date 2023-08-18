Dubai Model Showcase to be held in Dubai

The international fashion event will be held at the Taj JLT on August 19

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023

Dubai Model Showcase, a resplendent fashion affair, has announced Danube Properties as their title sponsors. The event is set to shine the spotlight on an ensemble of top-notch professional runway models, the crème de la crème of designers, and ardent fashion enthusiasts. Distinguished VIP guests will grace this sensational fashion gala on August 19 at the Taj JLT, masterminded by I Catch Management from the US.

This remarkable event is a rendezvous for fashion aficionados from all corners, providing a unique platform for networking among peers in the industry. The illustrious Shabnam Kassam, director of the Danube Welfare Center and founder at ALish Apparel, renowned for her exquisite and refined designs, will unveil her latest creations. Adding to the allure, the enchanting designs of Model Madness will also grace the runway. Orchestrating this event of innovation and haute couture trends will be the charismatic emcee, Karnica Karda.

Joining the tapestry of elegance, Piyush Biyani, an acclaimed fashion jewellery maestro behind Biyani Jewels, stands as the exclusive jewellery partner, showcasing his artistry in this grand spectacle. With anticipation soaring high, the Dubai Model Showcase is set to welcome a constellation of distinguished guests.

A highlight of the affair is the Elite Fashion Networking segment, attracting premier model agencies from around the globe, converging for this unparalleled gathering of style and vision.

The visionary force behind this splendid occasion, Shubhra Goyal, Founder of I Catch Management, alongside co-organisers Saumya Sahay and Neha Silva, have meticulously orchestrated this grandeur and are brimming with excitement for the impending showcase.

The event's foundation has been bolstered by robust support, with Truckers stepping in as the event support partner, Khaleej Times taking on the mantle of media partner, Avyanco Business Consultancy contributing as the support partner, and The WonderMom Magazine as the official magazine partner.