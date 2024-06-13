Dubai Land Department partners with Danube Properties to empower national brokers

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

Danube Properties is working alongside the Dubai Land Department (DLD) for the latter’s groundbreaking initiative ‘Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme’. This partnership aims to bolster the onboarding of new UAE national brokers into the vibrant real estate community and strengthen Emiratisation within the industry.

Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, acting director general of Dubai Land Department, stated: "Collaborating with Danube Properties means jointly empowering UAE talent in the real estate industry. By providing special benefits, we hope to attract more locals to brokerage, enhancing their contribution to the sector and supporting Dubai's vision of a diversified and inclusive economy."

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with the Dubai Land Department on this vital initiative. Danube Properties has always been pro-brokers because they form the backbone of our success. The goal of this partnership is to provide UAE National brokers with exceptional opportunities and support, reinforcing our dedication towards Emiratisation. This is also a testament to our ongoing commitment to the development and growth of the real estate sector in Dubai." Earlier this month, the Dubai Land Department qualified 166 young Emirati citizens through the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. This programme is considered one of the most important initiatives under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, reflecting a strategic effort to prepare UAE youth for significant roles in the real estate sector.

"Danube Properties remains firmly committed to aligning with Dubai Land Department initiatives and actively elevating local talent within the real estate sector. We are confident that this collaborative program will be a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives," said Sajan.

The partnership between Danube Properties and the Dubai Land Department highlights their shared vision for nurturing a thriving real estate market in Dubai. Their collaboration reflects a long-standing relationship and seeks to support Emirati jobseekers while offering unique benefits for property sales handled by local brokers.