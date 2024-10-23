Dubai Islamic Bank unveils 'Walk to Win a Bonus Salary' challenge, encouraging a healthier UAE

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), a pioneer in the Islamic financial sector, is launching an exciting new community initiative – the 'Walk to Win a Bonus Salary' challenge. This innovative campaign is designed to invigorate the daily lives of UAE residents by promoting physical activity, while offering substantial financial rewards. Through this initiative, DIB reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the well-being of the community, seamlessly blending fitness with financial benefits.

In collaboration with Fitze, a popular fitness rewards app, DIB encourages participants to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The challenge invites individuals to complete 200,000 steps over 20 days for a chance to win a bonus salary of up to Dh10,000. Participants can easily track their progress using the Fitze app, which provides real-time updates and motivational tips to keep them engaged throughout their journey.

Sanjay Malhotra, chief consumer banking officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, expressed his excitement about the campaign, saying, "At DIB, our mission is to enrich the lives of our community. The 'Walk to Win a Bonus Salary' campaign reflects our vision of promoting health and wellness while giving back to the residents of the UAE. This interactive initiative not only inspires a more active lifestyle but also rewards participants for their efforts. It is part of our broader ESG agenda to foster sustainable and healthy communities across the nation." Joining the challenge is simple: residents can download the Fitze app, sign up for the 'DIB Strides to Salary Steps Challenge,' and start their journey towards better health and financial rewards. To make the initiative even more inclusive, DIB will also hold weekly draws, offering shopping and utility vouchers worth Dh500 to 80 lucky participants. Fitze PRO subscribers can double their chances of winning by securing two entries into the grand draw, set to take place on November 28.

Don’t miss out! Download the Fitze app today and step your way to a healthier lifestyle and the opportunity to win fantastic rewards. Your path to a healthier, wealthier you begins now!

For more information, please login to www.dib.ae/fitze