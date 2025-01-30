Dubai champions mental well-being on World Meditation Day 2024

Dubai, a global hub for innovation and holistic living, reaffirmed its commitment to mental well-being by hosting a transformative event on World Meditation Day. Held on December 21, 2024, at the prestigious Sheraton Grand Hotel, the event—organised by the Wellness and Wisdom Center LLC — brought together esteemed thought leaders, mental health professionals, and wellness enthusiasts to foster a dynamic conversation on resilience, mindfulness, and holistic health solutions.

The highlight of the evening was an advanced resilience training session led by globally renowned mental health innovator, Dr Ishan Shivanand. Emphasising the urgent need for accessible mental resilience tools, Dr Shivanand remarked, "Mental health is a birthright. Addressing mental health challenges has never been more critical. This event serves a higher mission—to make resilience strategies universally accessible while promoting a culture of holistic wellness."

Recognising his significant contributions to mental health advocacy in Dubai and the wider UAE, Dr Shivanand was honoured by Dr Subrata Mukherjee, president of the Indian Business Professional Council (IBPC RAK), and Rajashekharan Jambulingam, treasurer of Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group (DREBG). During an interactive session, attendees were introduced to practical, evidence-based tools designed to combat stress and burnout—essential skills in today’s fast-paced world. A key discussion revolved around non-pharmaceutical mental health programs, particularly the groundbreaking Yoga of Immortals (YOI) initiative. Supported by extensive research, YOI seamlessly integrates ancient meditative traditions with modern medical insights, demonstrating remarkable improvements in anxiety, depression, and insomnia—enhancing quality of life by 72-82 per cent within just weeks of practice.

As mental health continues to be a top global priority, Dubai is leading the charge by fostering initiatives that align with its vision for sustainable well-being. This landmark event was more than just a celebration — it was a powerful call to action, urging individuals and communities to make mental wellness a priority.