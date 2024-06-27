Dubai celebrates 50+ Indian classical dancers during 4th edition Nanda Gokula

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM

Over 400 arts and culture enthusiasts including Emiratis, Arabs, Europeans, Africans, South East Asians and Indians witnessed a magical summer recital of Indian classical dance by Dubai-based performing arts & music academy NANDA by ISWARYA during 4th edition NANDA GOKULA on June 22, at the Horizon International School in Dubai. The recital was held under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family), with over 50 UAE-based dancers representing 10+ Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and New Delhi performing much-celebrated dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam and semi-classical.

Choreographed by the founder of NANDA, Iswarya Bharadwaj— a celebrated Indian classical dancer who gave up her corporate career to fully dedicate herself to the performing arts—the recital was a grand success. Iswarya, a young pregnant mother, has performed on over 500 stages in countries including the UAE, India, the UK, and the US. She has received more than 50 national and international awards, including prestigious titles like Kalathilakam and Nritya Chaithanya.

The event was preceded by chief guests professor Peter Barlow, executive director of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, and Jitendra Vaidya, president of the Indian People’s Forum (IPF UAE). The recital was supported by IPF UAE, Karnataka Sangha Dubai, Trescon, Precision Metals, SR Group of Companies, Lucky Star Computers, Minds Ahead Academy, AutoSure, and SAR Events.

Speaking at the occasion, Iswarya expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m truly blessed to be raised in an inclusive, tolerant, and cooperative country like the UAE, which has allowed me to spread Indian classical dance forms across various Emirates. Since 2017, I have hosted several mesmerizing recitals, and NANDA GOKULA 2024 is my most favourite as we showcased concepts never seen before and celebrated several cultures, all through the lens of Indian classical dance."