Dubai AcceleRated Tech (DART) launches in Dubai’s premier business district

Dubai AcceleRated Tech (DART), the city’s newest business hub designed exclusively for tech and digital companies, has officially launched operations in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Free Zone. The initiative marks a significant step in strengthening Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, offering bespoke services to companies in the tech space.

Located in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, DART specialises in assisting tech startups and established enterprises with premium free zone company formation, along with a range of tailored services. As an accredited free zone entity, DART aims to foster a sustainable and supportive environment for tech businesses to thrive in the UAE.

Responding to the growing demand for tech-centered business services, DART offers a comprehensive solution for tech entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand their presence in Dubai. Jack Mouzer, COO at DART, stated, "With Dubai’s strategic focus on digital growth, DART is proud to play a key role in enabling global entrepreneurs to scale and succeed. After months of behind-the-scenes planning, we are thrilled to launch a service that will redefine how businesses evolve in Dubai’s thriving tech ecosystem."

DART provides specialised knowledge in areas including AI, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, IT, fintech, computer systems, and web3. These services are designed to cater to the unique needs of tech entrepreneurs, offering high-end solutions for businesses of all sizes, whether early-stage startups or international enterprises.

Situated in the iconic Sheikh Rashid Tower, DART offers businesses the opportunity to operate in the heart of Dubai’s financial centre, with access to DWTC’s premium facilities, events, and networking opportunities. Additional benefits include zero entry barriers, no high startup capital requirements, and tailored services that prioritise quality and value. DART’s unique service packages also feature add-ons such as tech-friendly workspaces, incubation and acceleration programmes, global talent access, and conventional business services like bank account assistance, VAT registration, and Golden Visa support. Entrepreneurs can benefit from transparent pricing structures, with all costs clearly outlined upfront to ensure there are no hidden fees. With its ambitious launch, DART is set to become a landmark in Dubai’s tech business landscape, providing unparalleled support for companies looking to establish a foothold in the region.

For more information, visit DART's website.