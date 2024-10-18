du set to transform Union Coop retail operations with cutting-edge IoT solutions

du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a new project aimed at revolutionising the retail experience for Union Coop through innovative energy management and smart cart retail solutions. This transformation was officially launched and showcased at GITEX 2024, where du is exhibiting under the theme “Global collaboration to forge the future AI economy.”

The project encompasses two pivotal components: a robust energy management system and the introduction of smart carts within Union Coop’s retail environments. The energy management solution focuses on minimising energy consumption across various retail sites, starting with a pilot site before expanding. This involves the use of IoT sensors, automated control systems, and data analytics to monitor and manage energy use meticulously.

Simultaneously, the smart cart initiative is tailored to enhance customer interaction within the stores. These carts will feature on-cart navigation, tailored product recommendations, and hassle-free checkout options, thereby streamlining the shopping process and improving operational efficiency.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “Our collaboration with Union Coop is a strategic endeavor to embed advanced technological solutions that cater to dynamic retail needs. We will leverage integrated technologies to help Union Coop set new benchmarks in retail efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction through a more seamless, engaged and personalized shopping experience.”

The pilot implementations of the energy management system have already showcased a notable reduction in energy usage, with plans to expand this to over ten locations. Similarly, the smart cart system trialed in key retail sites has received overwhelmingly positive feedback for enhancing the shopping experience. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop said: “du is a leader in providing innovative IoT and Industry 4.0 technology solutions across various sectors. As these innovative technologies take root, Union Coop stands at the forefront of retail innovation, poised to achieve significant sustainability targets and redefine consumer interactions in the retail sector.”

With a focus on creating efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly environments, du excels in delivering end-to-end solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in digital transformation.