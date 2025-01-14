Dr Nighat Aftab joins King’s College Hospital London Dubai to enhance obstetrics and gynaecology care

King’s College Hospital London Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Nighat Aftab, a UK board-certified consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, to its renowned medical team. With over 30 years of clinical experience in Dubai, a wealth of UK credentials, and a deep commitment to both teaching and humanitarian work, Dr Aftab will be a valuable addition to King’s Jumeirah Clinic.









Dr Aftab’s impressive qualifications include MRCOG and FRCOG from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, UK, as well as an MBBS from Sindh University, Pakistan, where she completed her residency and earned her MCPS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Throughout her distinguished career, Dr Aftab has held various leadership roles, such as chairing the Morbidity and Mortality Committee and acting as a liaison between the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr Aftab has a strong dedication to academic excellence. She has served as an Adjunct Clinical Professor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Sharjah University and Dubai Medical College, and is an examiner for various prestigious medical exams, including those for the Dubai Medical College, Mohammed Bin Rashid University (MBRU), MRCPI, and MRCOG. Her contributions to medical education have significantly impacted the professional development of healthcare providers in the region.

Dr Aftab is also well-regarded for her humanitarian efforts. As the former president of the medical wing of the Pakistan Association Dubai, she led numerous voluntary medical camps, awareness campaigns, and the establishment of a non-profit medical centre dedicated to supporting underserved communities.

Now based at King’s Jumeirah Clinic, Dr Aftab’s practice will offer convenient access to expert care for the Jumeirah community and surrounding areas. Her addition underscores King’s College Hospital’s ongoing mission to provide trusted, high-quality healthcare services close to where patients live.