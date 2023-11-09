Dr Kola's mission to empower and unlock client's true potential
The inspirational figure is entering contracts with motivational speaking agents, enabling him to elevate individuals and businesses across the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries
Dr Bilal Kola, PhD is an esteemed coach, motivational speaker, and international business lawyer who is on a mission to take clients to the next level. The release of his book '12 mindsets to improve life radically', allows him to bring his message to as many people as possible. A coach and mentor to C-level executives and entrepreneurs, he's making a meaningful impact on great minds one appointment at a time. The accomplished and inspirational figure is entering contracts with motivational speaking agents on a regular basis, enabling him to elevate individuals and businesses across the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. He's working towards making a global impact by bringing his story, wisdom, and advice to those who want to put their ambition to work to their benefit.
In order to develop his clients' overall efficacy, Dr Kola hones in on vital components of any significant skillset. By focusing on leadership, negotiation, and influencing and persuasion skills, he sets his clients up for successful interactions in any sector. He also empowers his clients on the topics of public speaking, sales, emotional and social intelligence, and work-life balance for a comprehensive approach to their improvement in professional and personal life. In order to elevate the quality of their mindset, and consequentially their quality of life, Dr Kola inspires others with a multi-faceted approach to achievement that’s proven to yield results.
Dr Kola spent his childhood and early youth in the communist concentration camp in Albania. His meaningful struggle for survival in the face of systemic discrimination and persecution caused him to develop an extraordinary perspective that anyone could benefit from.
Throughout his experience, he realised that the psychological insecurities he endured were far more impactful than his empty stomach or ravaged clothes had been. His extremely burdened emotional state and battered ego needed time to heal, so he escaped into books, reading various accounts of characters and aspiring to become like them. He set a goal for himself: to become successful, knowledgeable, articulate, polite, famous, rich, and a major contributor to society. With that as his carefully cultivated, deeply ingrained mindset, there was little that could stop Dr Kola from attaining his goals.
If you're interested in keeping up with Dr Kola, you can connect with him on LinkedIn or follow Dr Kola's YouTube account. He's bound to continue to prosper and firmly intends to share his message with as many people across the globe as he possibly can. He's aiming to achieve self-fulfillment by sharing what he's learned with others, elevating their lives through conveying the meaningful message he has to share.
