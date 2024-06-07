Dr K P Hussain donates Rs1 crore towards Buds school Nilambur, India

The foundation stone for the Buds School Hostel building in Nilambur was laid by Dr K P Hussain, a distinguished businessman and the chairman and founder of the Fathima Healthcare Group. He highlighted that Nilambur Buds School is a model institution for hearing-impaired students and emphasised the humanitarian duty to support such institutions. Dr Hussain pledged ongoing support for the school's future endeavours and commended the team behind the initiative. At the event, he also presented a cheque for Rs1 crore to aid the hostel's construction. Chairman P V Abdul Wahab MP presided over the function.