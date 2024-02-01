Dr Bu Abdullah Meets Neth Pheaktra, Cambodian Minister of Information

The office will cater to the needs of the people living in UAE pertaining to work visas, student visas and permanent residency in UK, Canada, Australia and various European countries
Dr Bu Abdullah, an Emirati Businessman, recently had the honour of meeting with Neth Pheaktra, the minister of information of Cambodia, during his visit to the country. This meeting marked a significant milestone in fostering understanding and collaboration.
Dr Abdullah expressed his deep respect and admiration for minister Pheaktra, describing the meeting as a “special opportunity to meet and converse with such a great personality.” The meeting provided a platform for open dialogue and exchange of ideas, further strengthening the bonds.
In addition to his interaction with Minister Pheaktra, Dr Abdullah also extended his greetings to the President of Cambodia, the government, and the people of the country. His message was one of unity, respect, and mutual growth, reflecting his commitment to fostering strong relationships.
During their discussion, Dr Abdullah and minister Pheaktra explored various issues of common interest. The conversation was marked by a shared desire for understanding, collaboration, and the establishment of robust relationships. The topics discussed underscored the mutual interests and shared goals, highlighting the potential for future cooperation in various fields.
Dr Abdullah’s visit to Cambodia and his meeting with minister Pheaktra is a clear indication of his ongoing efforts to build strong, collaborative relationships with nations worldwide. It underscores the importance of dialogue and mutual respect.
The office will cater to the needs of the people living in UAE pertaining to work visas, student visas and permanent residency in UK, Canada, Australia and various European countries
The year 2024 will see the integration of artificial intelligence, natural language processing, remote teams and sustainability firmly embedded in the industrial metaverse, describes Simran Bagga, vice president of Omnix Engineering and Foundation Technologies, Omnix International
This milestone not only underscores the centre's success but also symbolises a decade of unwavering commitment, growth, and trust
Jetour took its first international bow on January 27 in the UAE, underscoring the region's global importance
Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack
As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, considering hyper deflationary tokens could be a strategic move for those aiming to stay ahead of the curve
The warm welcome extended to him during his stay showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the generosity of its people