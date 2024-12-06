Dr Ajayya Kumar invited as career management fellow by ICCI

Dr Ajayya Kumar, chief operating officer of Emircom, renowned management thinker, author, strategist, and global mentor to thousands, has been honoured as a Career Management Fellow (CMF) by the prestigious Institute of Career Certification International (ICCI). This remarkable achievement makes him the first individual from India and the GCC to receive this coveted recognition.

Established in 1994, ICCI is the world’s only independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to certifying career guidance professionals. Its rigorous certification process evaluates candidates on their educational qualifications, professional experience, and notable achievements. Among its credentials, the CMF designation stands as the pinnacle of excellence, awarded to individuals who demonstrate unmatched expertise across domains such as business, government, education, and non-profit sectors.

The organisation is governed by an international Board of Governors, all of whom are certified as Career Management Fellows, maintaining ICCI’s global standards of excellence in career guidance. Dr. Ajayya Kumar’s inclusion in this distinguished cohort underscores his significant contributions to the field and his unwavering commitment to fostering career development worldwide.

A native of Thrissur and chief operating officer of Emircom, Dr Ajayya Kumar has been a leader in the career guidance field for over 25 years. As an accomplished author and advocate for professional standards, his work has positively impacted the field of career management in India and beyond. Reflecting on the recognition, Dr Ajayya Kumar said: “It is the right of everyone to choose the right career and receive scientific guidance. This requires trained and certified professionals. ICCI plays a pivotal role in setting global standards for career management. Being named a Career Management Fellow is an honour, and I look forward to contributing to the development of career guidance in Kerala and India.”

Dr Ajayya Kumar’s recognition as a CMF is a significant step in strengthening ICCI’s mission of fostering professionalism and ethical standards in career guidance worldwide.