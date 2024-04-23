DOMOTEX Middle East kicks off in Dubai

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the event.

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 2:52 PM

DOMOTEX Middle East 2024 has officially commenced at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ushering in a new era of innovation and excellence in the flooring industry and attracting leaders and enthusiasts alike.

The event was inaugurated by Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, who subsequently conducted a comprehensive tour of the exhibition halls, engaging with prominent industry participants and exploring the diverse showcases.

The premier event dedicated to the floor covering industry, which runs until April 25th, has attracted over 100 industry leaders, highlighting the latest trends in flooring technology, sustainability, and design.

Planners, architects, interior designers, decorators, construction companies, manufacturers, distributors, designers, machinery companies, and property investors are also participating, reflecting the event's broad appeal and importance.

"I am delighted to be at DOMOTEX Middle East 2024, a flagship event that embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration fundamental to Dubai's thriving trade ecosystem,” Dawood Al Hajri said.

“The diverse array of products on display is impressive, and it highlights the exhibition's crucial role in facilitating major business agreements. Its strategic importance is evident, especially given the numerous real estate projects currently underway in the region, which present buyers with various options and opportunities," he said.

The event is poised to set new benchmarks for creativity and sustainability in the flooring sector and displays the latest in flooring solutions and facilitates meaningful interactions among professionals from across the globe.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said the overwhelming interest from exhibitors and the full booking of our exhibition space well ahead of the event reflects the vibrant dynamics of the flooring industry and Dubai's strategic importance as a trading hub.

“DOMOTEX Middle East is pivotal for showcasing innovations, fostering significant industry collaborations, and setting trends. This event offers businesses a premier platform to display their craftsmanship globally, align with the latest lifestyle trends, and share valuable industry insights. We look forward to a successful showcase and contributing to the industry's growth."

One of this year's event highlights is the special exhibition of Heritage Carpet by Ghanbarinia. Aligning with the UAE's leadership initiatives for cultural advancement, Heritage Carpet by Ghanbarinia has unveiled 45 extraordinary antique handmade carpets that have never been exhibited before, focusing on Middle Eastern and Islamic art. This unprecedented display features hundreds of magnificent rugs from Ghanbarinia's Collection, recognized as the largest of its kind in both quantity and quality globally. To commemorate this showcase, the company also presents an exhibition of premium museum-quality antique handmade rugs valued at $500 million, making this a must-see event for art and culture enthusiasts worldwide.

Amir Ghanbarinia, Managing Director of Heritage Carpet, said: "Following the initiatives of UAE leaders for the advancement of art and culture, Heritage Carpet by Ghanbarinia is deeply committed to contributing at the highest level. We are proud to present this unique collection, which celebrates our rich heritage and underscores our ongoing dedication to cultural enrichment."

The 'Big Four' of the flooring industry—Merinos, Oriental Weavers, Solomon Carpets, and Al Abdullatif—came together for the first time in Dubai, marking a significant historical moment and creating unique growth opportunities in the region. Other notable exhibitors included Azim Silk, Almas Kavir, Heritage Carpet, Oerlikon, Zartosht, and Royal Gold.