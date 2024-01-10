Do not compromise on tyres, there is too much riding on them

Consumers should ensure that their tyres bear the required RFID stickers approved by UAE authorities

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 12:56 PM

As we go about our journey through the fast lanes of the UAE , it’s important to equip ourselves with the knowledge that ensures not just a smooth ride but also a safe one.

In this write up, we explore how import and distribution of tyres are controlled in UAE and key Homologation aspect that consumers need to be aware of.

Tyres entering the UAE have to be certified by Gulf Standards Organisation (GSO) and also needs to be approved by UAE Emirates Authority For Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) authorities through the issuance of RFID labels. If the tyres do not have RFID labels, it may result in consumers using non-authorised tyres, posing a potential safety issue.

Non-authorised or parallel import tyres:

Parallel import tyres are those entering a country through indirect channels without the authorisation of the manufacturer or brand owner. These tyres may lack key markings or certifications required by the importing country. GSO and ESMA have established comprehensive regulations. To import tyres into the GCC, importers must provide certificates of compliance for all products. The problem arises when non-certified importers bring products into the country that lack GSO certification, posing a risk to consumers.

The potential safety hazards of using parallel market tyres:

The sale of tyres non-compliant with UAE standards is prohibited and can pose a safety risk, especially given the high climatic temperatures in the UAE.