Diwali sparkle illuminates LuLu shoppers’ festive preps

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:38 AM

With lip-smacking sweets and savouries, sleek high-street fashion deals, and curated festive wear collections, beautifully crafted home décor, and gifting items, LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE have embraced the festive spirit to help shoppers celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

This year, LuLu has curated a range of over 100 sweets by skilled sweet makers, including all-time favorites such as kaju katli, motichoor laddoo, besan laddoo, peda, imrati, and gujia, all made with ghee, as well as soan papdi at the best prices. The list includes nut-based sweets made with cashew, almonds (badam), pistachios, and rich milk solids (mawa). These sweets come beautifully packaged in decorative boxes and can also be pre-ordered for corporate gifting.

Namkeen or savouries such as Namak and sugar diamond cuts, para, besan chakli, garlic peanuts, masala chana dal, and khatta meetha add zest to your Diwali parties as starters.

New clothes are a significant part of Diwali celebrations, and there will be a new collection unveiled for the entire family. Furthermore, there are fantastic payback deals – you'll receive Dh50 back for all purchases of sarees, chudidars, and ladies' kurtis valued at Dh150. You can also pick up home décor items to add a colourful and delightful touch with torans, diyas, and other accessories.

LuLu Hypermarket wishes its shoppers a Happy Diwali. We have a loyal and large group of Indian shoppers for whom Diwali is a very special occasion," said Salim M A, director of Lulu Group International. "We are, therefore, all set to make this festival a memorable one for them by catering to their every need – from home décor to fashion, from sweets and savoury dishes to well-chosen party favours. The convenience of finding all Diwali needs under one roof, at LuLu's excellent prices and quality, gives shoppers time to relax and enjoy their family time.

The Diwali gifting options also include beautiful gift items and special Diwali-themed shopping gift cards in different denominations, ranging from Dh100 to Dh500 for your convenience.

