Divya Chakra 2.0 to celebrate India-UAE cultural harmony

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 5:15 PM

The second edition of the highly anticipated Divya Chakra event is set to grace the illustrious Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, on November 25. Under the esteemed patronage of the Consulate General of India in Dubai and in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, this grand gala promises an evening that seamlessly blends business brilliance with cultural vibrancy.

Divya Chakra, having triumphed in its inaugural edition, stands as a beacon of Indo-UAE cultural and business synergy. The event pays homage to the flourishing Indian entrepreneurial spirit in the UAE, celebrating the harmonious fusion of cultural diversity cherished by both nations.

The upcoming edition is poised to exceed expectations, featuring a distinguished gathering of business leaders, artists, and performers. At the heart of the evening are the prestigious Divya Chakra Awards, honouring the exceptional contributions of Indian business leaders to the UAE economy. The event promises an expanded array of art exhibits from prominent UAE-based artists and captivating cultural performances showcasing the richness of Indian and Emirati traditions.

"Divya Chakra embodies the essence of collaboration and excellence. It is a reflection of the vibrant ties between India and the UAE. As we come together to celebrate our shared cultures, we honour those who contribute to the tapestry of our communities," says Satish Kumar Sivan, the newly appointed Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with nearly two decades of rich diplomatic experience.

Divya Chakra transcends being merely an awards ceremony; it stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and mutual respect between India and the UAE. As an exclusive, invite-only affair, it has garnered significant anticipation among the elite circles of both nations. The evening is poised to be a spectacular showcase of cultural opulence, celebrating business achievements that have solidified the economic ties between the two countries.

The event is expected to draw high-profile attendees, including government dignitaries, business moguls, artists, and cultural icons from across the globe. It will provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of Indo-UAE relations.