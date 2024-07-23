Divine Bricks Real Estate celebrates 180 per cent post-Covid profit growth with 200 flat rewards for team

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 5:46 PM

In a landmark gesture of appreciation, Divine Bricks Real Estate has awarded 200 flats to its dedicated associates. This generous move comes as the company celebrates an impressive 180 per cent increase in profits post-COVID, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The award ceremony was honoured by the presence of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who handed over the keys to the fortunate associates. Held at the Shangri-La in Dubai, UAE, this gala event at the company’s headquarters showcased Divine Bricks Real Estate’s dedication to recognising and rewarding the hard work and loyalty of their associates.

Rautela, in her address, said, “I am honoured to be a part of this incredible event. Divine Bricks Real Estate’s success story is truly inspiring, and this generous gesture towards their associates showcases their exceptional corporate values. It is heartwarming to see a company that values its associates as its most important asset." Mahender Singh, managing director and founder of Divine Bricks Real Estate, expressed his gratitude towards his team and shared his vision for the future. He stated, "Our associates are the backbone of our success. Their dedication and hard work have driven us to new heights, especially during challenging times. This is our way of saying thank you and ensuring they share in the success they have helped create. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence together."

Divine Bricks Real Estate has established itself as a top contender in the real estate market through innovative projects and a customer-focused approach. The company's impressive recovery and significant profit growth post-COVID underscore its resilience and strategic foresight.

