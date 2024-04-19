'Divided By Borders But United By Humour': Borderline Funny to take centre stage at Dubai Comedy Festival

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 7:42 PM

Get ready to split your sides and roll with laughter as Borderline Funny hits the stage at the Dubai Comedy Festival on April 21 at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall.

Brainchild of Dubai's beloved funny man, Nitinn R Miranni, the unique showcase brings together a diverse lineup of comedians from India and Pakistan, promising an hour of non-stop entertainment featuring stand-up comedy, improv, roasts, and a few surprises sprinkled in between.

The stellar lineup includes renowned comedians such as Varun Bhatia, Tbone, Yash, Adil, Sameera, Imrana, and Faizan, each bringing their own brand of humour and wit to the stage.

Tickets for Borderline Funny are priced at Dh100 and are available for purchase on Platinumlist and Dubaicomedyfest.ae. With limited seats available, comedy enthusiasts are encouraged to book their tickets early to avoid missing out on this laughter-filled extravaganza.

The show will kick off at 8:30 pm, promising a night filled with laughter and unforgettable memories.

The event is organised by Alter Ego Entertainment. Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic comedy event that proves laughter knows no boundaries.

For more information and ticket bookings, visit Platinumlist or Dubaicomedyfest.ae.