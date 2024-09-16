Discover your future at the 7th edition UniExpo 2024

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM

Are you ready to unlock a world of educational opportunities? The 7th Edition UniExpo is just around the corner, and this year’s event promises to be more dynamic and insightful than ever before. Scheduled for September 18 and 19, UniExpo will bring together over 3,000 students and a distinguished lineup of educational institutions and partners. This is your chance to explore diverse academic pathways, receive expert advice, and connect with top universities and schools from around the globe.

Unparalleled Access to Leading Institutions

UniExpo 2024 will feature an impressive array of prestigious universities and educational partners. Students will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with representatives from renowned institutions such as Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, and University of Bolton, among many others.

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor at Emirates Aviation University, shared, “Emirates Aviation University, the academic arm of the Emirates Group, is pleased to present its wide range of industry-driven programmes at UniExpo. With offerings in aviation engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, and aviation and logistics management, we aim to equip students for dynamic, future-focused careers. UniExpo serves as an ideal platform for students to connect with our university and explore fields that are influencing the global economy and their career paths.”

Jessica Carolin Barthel-Jelkmann, spokesperson at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, added, “UniExpo serves as a unique platform for students to explore academic opportunities and connect with institutions like ours. At the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai, we’re excited to present our innovative, hands-on programs designed to prepare students for future success. This event offers the chance to engage directly with future change-makers and inspire them as they begin their educational journeys.”

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, emphasised, “Education fairs such as the Khaleej Times UniExpo are pivotal opportunities for young people to have access to the best education available in the region. Middlesex University Dubai is a prime example of the quality education you can find here in Dubai and indeed the UAE, and we encourage students to take this opportunity to be curious, ask questions and think about where the future can take them.”

Dr. Bilal Siddiqi, Director of Learning and Teaching at Curtin University Dubai, added, “We highly encourage visitors at the KT UniExpo to visit the Curtin Dubai stand to discover how our cutting-edge teaching methodologies are reshaping the learning experience, not only at the Dubai campus but at all six of our global campuses. At Curtin, we’re preparing our students to be innovative and entrepreneurial, to think globally, and to shape a better future for all.”

Expert Guidance and Personalised Advice

Navigating the world of higher education can be overwhelming, but at UniExpo 2024, you'll find all the support you need. Meet directly with university representatives and education consultants who will offer personalized guidance tailored to your academic and career aspirations. Whether you're a high school graduate seeking undergraduate programs or a professional exploring postgraduate options, the event will help you make informed decisions about your educational journey.

Explore Financial Aid and Sponsorship Opportunities

Financial considerations are a crucial part of planning your education. At UniExpo 2024, you'll have access to information about various financial aid options, including scholarships and sponsorships. Career counsellors and financial advisers will be on hand to guide you through the process of securing funds for your studies, ensuring that you can pursue your academic goals without financial stress.

Build Valuable Connections and Network

UniExpo is not just about gathering information; it's also about building connections that can shape your academic and professional future. Network with admissions representatives, interact with alumni who have succeeded in their chosen fields and explore partnerships with event sponsors. These interactions can provide you with insights and opportunities that might otherwise be missed. Discover New Horizons at the Networking Fair One of the highlights of UniExpo 2024 is the Networking Fair, where you can uncover hidden gems among the participating institutions. This is a chance to explore educational opportunities you might not have considered before and make connections that could lead to exciting new paths. Don’t miss this opportunity to find the perfect match for your academic and career goals. Mark Your Calendar and Register Now The countdown to UniExpo 2024 has begun! With just a few days left, now is the time to register and secure your spot at this premier educational event. Visit the official event website at ktuniexpo.com to complete your registration and get ready to embark on a journey of academic exploration and discovery. Participating Exhibitors Some of the other partners supporting this event are Al ain, Almaria, DC Books, Melodica, IMG Worlds of Adventure Dubai, and Meridian. Schools such as Gems Westminster School, Grammar School Dubai and Gems Modern Academy will also be present, showcasing a variety of educational programmes and opportunities.

The stage is set for an extraordinary event that promises to open doors to new academic and professional possibilities. Join us on September 18 and 19, and take the first step toward shaping your future. We look forward to welcoming you to UniExpo 2024 and helping you discover the educational path that’s right for you.