Discover Tungsten’s digital asset custody at Future Blockchain Summit 2024

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:30 PM

Tungsten Custody Solutions is thrilled to announce its participation in the Future Blockchain Summit 2024, taking place on October 13-16 at Dubai Harbour. As the leading blockchain event in the MENA region, the summit will bring together industry pioneers, investors, and innovators from across the globe. Tungsten is eager to showcase its cutting-edge digital asset custody solutions that ensure security, precision, and regulatory compliance for institutional investors.

Attendees are invited to visit Tungsten at stand B70-B71, Hall 9, where the team will be presenting the latest innovations in digital asset custody, such as fully-owned, UAE-based cryptographic private keys, as well as the ability to arrange deals in investments with bespoke financial products. These solutions are designed to empower businesses and provide peace of mind in the ever-evolving world of blockchain technology for local players in the region.

The Future Blockchain Summit offers a unique platform for global blockchain and crypto experts to connect, learn, and collaborate. With over 1200+ investors, 170 speakers, and 150 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, the event promises unmatched opportunities for networking and discovering the latest advancements in blockchain technology. Key topics include blockchain applications in industries such as banking and finance, supply chain, healthcare, energy, and cybersecurity, as well as discussions on DeFi, blockchain gaming, and the future of Web3.

Tungsten’s solutions, developed with a focus on security and regulatory compliance, enable the company to safeguard its clients’ assets while minimising both operational and geopolitical risks. By leveraging innovative technologies, Tungsten continues to set the standard for secure and reliable digital asset custody. "We’re excited to be part of such a prestigious event that drives the future of blockchain technology,” said Jose J Perez Aguinaga, SEO and CTO of Tungsten. "The Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai is the perfect platform for us to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry leaders. We look forward to sharing our vision and helping shape the future of digital assets.

For more information, visit www.tungsten.ae