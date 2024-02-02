Discover the next generation of shopping at Splash's new Marina Mall Store

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 11:56 AM

Splash Fashions, the renowned fashion retailer in the Middle East, opens its doors to a new cutting-edge store format at Marina Mall. With a fresh concept designed to ignite the senses and elevate your shopping experience – this new fashion destination embraces style and sustainability in the most captivating way.

Offering a curated collection of over 1800 styles, the expansive space is a sanctuary for fashion enthusiasts to indulge in retail grandeur, where each detail is carefully curated to resonate with the modern shoppers' choices and values. Boasting predominantly sustainable pieces, the store has dedicated retail experts offering personalised attention to ensure a seamless, elevated shopping experience.

Beyond the fashion, what truly sets the store apart are its sustainable parameters. From innovative use of recycled materials to using low VOC paint and energy-efficient lighting fixtures, great care has been given to minimising environmental impact while maximizing customer well-being.

“At the heart of our store lies a simple yet profound philosophy: shopping should be an experience, not just a transaction. This new Splash store is a testament to our commitment to creating a space where every choice reflects not just great style, but also great values. For over three decades, we have been harbingers of positive changes in the fashion industry, and today, with this new format in Marina Mall, we aim to create a shopping experience that's as unique as each customer who walks through our doors”, said Raza Beig, CEO of Splash.

Awaiting you at the store is also the latest Pre-Ramadan collection from Splash. Bursting with breezy florals, soft embellishments, and sartorial savoir flair, the collection boasts modest wear, occasion wear, going-out pieces, chic kaftans, and more. From night suits to athleisure to denim— the clothes are perfect for those who seek both fashion-forward designs and environmentally-conscious choices.

Visit the Splash store at Level 1, Dubai Marina Mall, and be part of a shopping experience that transcends fashion, creating a positive impact on the planet — one stylish piece at a time.